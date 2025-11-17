Ghana: 'Universities Must Lead National Transformation - Prof Bawole'

University administrators have been urged to remain focused on the core mandate for which universities were established so they can become catalysts for national transformation, and not merely centres of instruction.

The immediate past Dean of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof Justice Nyigmah Bawole, who made the call at the opening of the annual Registrars' Management Seminar in Accra yesterday, said the vision of transforming universities could be realised through ethical, people-centred and transformational leadership.

The two-day seminar was on the theme, "Transformational Leadership: Inspiring Vision and Driving Change in Higher Education."

Prof Bawole noted that universities were "at a crossroads," as higher education was being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), global mobility, financial pressures, and shifting student expectations. Society, he said, was demanding institutions that not only produce graduates but nurture ethical, innovative, employable and socially responsible citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"At the same time, trust in public institutions, including universities, is fast waning. This is why transformational leadership matters," he stated.

He explained that transformational leadership could motivate staff to move beyond routine compliance, innovate, question outdated systems, and build communities grounded in trust and collaboration.

Prof Bawole stressed that the vision of a university was not the preserve of the Registrar or Vice-Chancellor alone, but must involve all stakeholders, including finance, human resource, admissions, academic affairs, and college offices.

"Administration is a moral and intellectual enterprise. It is not about paperwork; it is about shaping the environment in which learning and research thrive," he said.

Prof Bawole added that inspiring vision required discipline, clarity and confidence in the future of universities to drive meaningful change across higher education in Africa.

The seminar brought together administrators and experts to share insights on effective and people-centred leadership.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q