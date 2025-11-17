Ghana: 'Universities Must Lead National Transformation - Prof Bawole'

17 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

University administrators have been urged to remain focused on the core mandate for which universities were established so they can become catalysts for national transformation, and not merely centres of instruction.

The immediate past Dean of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof Justice Nyigmah Bawole, who made the call at the opening of the annual Registrars' Management Seminar in Accra yesterday, said the vision of transforming universities could be realised through ethical, people-centred and transformational leadership.

The two-day seminar was on the theme, "Transformational Leadership: Inspiring Vision and Driving Change in Higher Education."

Prof Bawole noted that universities were "at a crossroads," as higher education was being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), global mobility, financial pressures, and shifting student expectations. Society, he said, was demanding institutions that not only produce graduates but nurture ethical, innovative, employable and socially responsible citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"At the same time, trust in public institutions, including universities, is fast waning. This is why transformational leadership matters," he stated.

He explained that transformational leadership could motivate staff to move beyond routine compliance, innovate, question outdated systems, and build communities grounded in trust and collaboration.

Prof Bawole stressed that the vision of a university was not the preserve of the Registrar or Vice-Chancellor alone, but must involve all stakeholders, including finance, human resource, admissions, academic affairs, and college offices.

"Administration is a moral and intellectual enterprise. It is not about paperwork; it is about shaping the environment in which learning and research thrive," he said.

Prof Bawole added that inspiring vision required discipline, clarity and confidence in the future of universities to drive meaningful change across higher education in Africa.

The seminar brought together administrators and experts to share insights on effective and people-centred leadership.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.