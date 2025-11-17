Ghana: TI-Ghana Intensifies Anti-Corruption Efforts

Transparency International-Ghana (TI-Ghana) has intensified its anti-corruption campaign by building the capacities of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and media practitioners in Wa of the Upper West Region.

Speaking at the training workshop, the Executive Director of TI-Ghana, Mrs Mary Addah, said the initiative formed part of a broader project under the Strengthening the Rule of Law Initiative, implemented in partnership with GIZ and other stakeholders.

She explained that the programme aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed to amplify the voices of vulnerable groups, expose corruption, and report unethical practices in all forms.

Mrs Addah noted that the training was part of a continuous effort to promote accountability and resilience across communities. TI-Ghana currently operates in 60 districts nationwide, including four in the Upper West Region.

The Wa workshop placed particular emphasis on anti-corruption strategies related to gender-based corruption and sextortion. "TI-Ghana considers sextortion a serious barrier to the enjoyment of rights and recognises it as a form of corruption," she underlined.

Addressing the gendered dimensions of corruption, she added that it was vital to ensuring justice and equality. She stressed that corruption had significant human rights implications. "If a judge takes a bribe or a contractor delivers substandard work that endangers lives, it affects our collective right to safety and dignity," she noted.

Moreover, she stated that sex-for-favours practices affect both men and women differently, making targeted interventions necessary. The overall goal of the project, she emphasised, was to build "a society where fairness and justice prevail."

Prosper Kwame Kuorsoh, Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Upper West Region, commended TI-Ghana for the initiative, saying it would deepen journalists' understanding of corruption and improve the quality of reporting.

BY NAZIRU ALHASSAN

