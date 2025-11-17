Nigeria: MDGIF Targets 500 CNG Refuelling Stations in Three Years

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has concluded discussion with leading Chinese Manufacturer Endurance Group to make available 500 CNG refuelling stations across Nigeria for the next three years.

Briefing the press after the meeting in Abuja, Executive Director of the MDGIF, Mr Oluwole Adama, said the discussion centred on the creation of a government-backed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) promoted by MDGIF, BOI, Endurance Group, Séquor Investment Partners.

"The collaboration underscores the parties' commitment to accelerating Nigeria's transition to cleaner fuels by addressing infrastructure gaps across the country's CNG value chain.

"Under this agreement, we will set-up the Compressed Natural Gas Auto Mobility Infrastructure Company (CAM InfraCo) which will be used to deploy 500 integrated CNG refuelling stations, develop LCNG gas supply infrastructure, and provide CNG and LNG transportation trucks with truck-mounted cascades, forming a virtual pipeline across all states nationwide," Adama stated.