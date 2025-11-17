Africa: 'How Dr Alim Abubakre's BCA Board Role Will Strengthen UK-Africa Business and Governance'

The Business Council for Africa (BCA) has appointed Dr Alim Abubakre to its Board, marking a strategic step toward deepening UK-Africa business collaboration and strengthening governance across the continent.

Dr Abubakre -- a respected leadership strategist, Senior Lecturer in International Business at Sheffield Business School, and Founder of TEXEM UK -- joins the Board in an entirely voluntary capacity. His commitment reflects his long-standing belief that leadership is ultimately a responsibility to uplift societies, not a vehicle for personal gain.

For more than a decade, Dr Abubakre has shaped the leadership capabilities of over 4,000 executives worldwide through TEXEM UK. His work has empowered leaders across government, banking, energy, technology and development sectors to navigate complexity, strengthen institutions and drive sustainable growth.

Founded in 1956, the Business Council for Africa is one of the UK's oldest and most influential organisations supporting investment, enterprise and policy engagement across African markets. Dr Abubakre will serve alongside distinguished figures such as former Ecobank CEO Arnold Ekpe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on his appointment, Dr Abubakre said: "This role is not just a personal honour, but a platform to amplify Sheffield Business School's mission of transforming lives and organisations through applied knowledge, responsible leadership and global partnerships. I am excited to contribute to strengthening UK-Africa collaborations that will shape inclusive growth, policy impact and sustainable business practices."

Sheffield Business School, recently re-accredited by AACSB and ranked among the top six per cent of business schools worldwide, highlighted the significance of the appointment.

Professor Conor Moss, Executive Dean of the College of Business, Technology and Engineering, commented:

"I have no doubt Dr Abubakre will use his expertise to strengthen UK-Africa business relations and showcase the applied knowledge, responsible leadership and global outlook that are key aspects of our mission."

Global scholars also emphasised the strategic value of Dr Abubakre's appointment.

Professor Christian Stadler (Warwick Business School) noted his ability to help leaders "turn turbulence into long-term advantage," while Professor Rodria J. Laline (Harvard) praised his capacity to drive "positive, structural change that strengthens economic resilience."

Professor Conor Moss, Executive Dean of the College of Business, Technology and Engineering, added, "I have no doubt Dr Abubakre will use his expertise to strengthen UK-Africa business relations and showcase the applied knowledge, responsible leadership and global outlook that are key aspects of our mission."