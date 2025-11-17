Liberia: Margibi Police Probe Teen's Suspected Negligent Death

KAKATA — Police in Margibi County have opened an investigation into the death of 15-year-old Precious Kpenneh, who died on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after reportedly suffering complications from an injection administered by a community nurse at the Kohene Clinic in Kakata.

According to a report from the Crime Services Division (CSD) of the Margibi County Police Detachment, the victim's father, Alphanso Kpenneh, of the Kpelle Community, filed the complaint on Thursday afternoon, November 13. Kpenneh told investigators that his daughter fell ill on Saturday, November 8, around 9:45 p.m. Thinking her condition could be malaria, he contacted Ezekiel K. Kollie, 38, a local nurse and resident of the same community, to assist with treatment.

Kpenneh said Kollie agreed to help and he administered an intramuscular injection of one ampoule of Diazophine into the girl's right buttock. The father said Precious appeared stable the next morning but later complained of severe pain in her foot and at the injection spot. When he contacted Kollie about her worsening condition, the nurse reportedly told him he was at work and unavailable.

The father said he then purchased pain medication from a nearby drugstore and administered it to his daughter. Soon afterward, he was advised by community members to take the child to Barkolleh Health Center for proper medical evaluation. He told police that he immediately carried her there, and she remained admitted for two days under observation and treatment. Health workers at the facility later began preparations to refer the girl to the JFK Medical Center in Monrovia for advanced care. Before the referral could be completed, however, Precious was pronounced dead.

A death notification issued by Dr. Barkolleh Health Center lists renal failure and anaphylactic shock due to drug reaction as the causes of death. Kpenneh told police that these findings intensified his suspicions about the treatment administered before the child's condition deteriorated.

Police say the accused, Ezekiel K. Kollie, was invited for questioning, cautioned, and voluntarily waived his rights. In a written statement, Kollie acknowledged giving the child one ampoule of Diazophine, but he told investigators the injection was administered on November 7 at about 8:30 p.m., a day earlier than the father had reported. Kollie said that when he later received information that Precious was experiencing pain, he advised the father to take her either to a hospital or the Barkolleh Health Center. He said he later learned that she had been treated at the health center from Monday through Wednesday before being confirmed dead on the morning of November 12.

The police investigation has been slowed because medical staff at Barkolleh Health Center have repeatedly declined to appear before the CSD to explain the child's condition upon arrival, the treatment provided, and the circumstances leading to her death. According to the facility's administrator, the health workers will only appear in response to a court-issued subpoena. As a result, police say the investigation remains open and pending until those accounts are obtained.

As the inquiry continues, questions have arisen regarding how Liberian law treats cases of wrongful medical administration death and medical malpractice. Liberia does not have a single, comprehensive statute dedicated to medical malpractice, but several legal frameworks govern such situations. The Penal Law of Liberia treats negligent homicide as a crime when a person causes another's death through criminal negligence, including negligence committed in the course of professional duties such as medical care. If investigators determine that the nurse's actions were reckless or fell below the accepted standard of care, he could face criminal charges under this provision.

Liberian civil law also provides avenues for families to pursue damages in wrongful death cases. Under the nation's civil statutes, a wrongful death claim may be filed when a person dies as a result of neglect, default, or wrongful conduct by another individual. In addition, the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, which regulates health professionals, holds the authority to investigate improper medical conduct, suspend or revoke licenses, and refer cases for criminal or civil action. This includes cases where medication was improperly administered, where treatment was provided without proper diagnostic assessment, or where a practitioner failed to adhere to professional standards.

Professional health regulations from the Ministry of Health further require that health workers administer drugs according to national treatment guidelines and ensure timely referral of patients needing advanced care. A failure to follow these procedures could amount to medical negligence, professional misconduct, or malpractice under Liberian standards.

For now, police say they are unable to determine whether Precious Kpenneh's death resulted from criminal negligence, a wrongful medical act, or a standard medical complication until the health center staff provides their accounts. The case remains under active investigation as the family awaits answers about what went wrong in the treatment and final hours of their daughter's life.