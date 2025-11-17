Ghana: Ubids Admits 1,226 Postgraduate Distance, Weekend Students for 2025/2026

WA — The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in Wa, Upper West Region, has admitted 1,226 postgraduate distance and weekend students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Of the total admissions, 801 are males, representing 65 percent, while 425 are females, accounting for 35 percent.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kanchebe Derbile, officially welcomed the new students during the University's matriculation ceremony held on Saturday at the Bamahu Campus. He described the ceremony as a significant milestone for both the matriculants and the institution.

Professor Derbile said the matriculation reflects UBIDS' resilience and continued growth as it strives to become a leading centre of excellence in higher education. He noted that enrolling the new cohort affirms the University's commitment to providing inclusive, quality tertiary education to diverse learners.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Institute for Distance Education and Learning (IDEL), established in 2024 to expand access to higher education in line with national policy. IDEL, he explained, offers flexible and affordable pathways for professionals and working adults to pursue postgraduate studies without disrupting their careers or family lives.

Underscoring the growing demand for postgraduate training at UBIDS, the Vice Chancellor announced that the University's 1,226 admissions represent a 58 percent increase over the previous year -- a development he described as a strong endorsement of the quality and relevance of UBIDS' postgraduate programmes.

He told the matriculants that their admission was well-earned and reaffirmed that they were now junior members of the academic community, urging them to approach their studies with dedication and enthusiasm.

Reiterating UBIDS' academic mission, Professor Derbile said the University remains committed to nurturing a learning environment that promotes excellence, innovation and intellectual curiosity. He assured students that all postgraduate programmes meet national and international standards, equipping them with analytical skills, leadership competencies, and the capacity to tackle complex development challenges.

He reminded students that, as postgraduate scholars, they form an important layer of intellectual leadership within the University. He encouraged them to participate actively in seminars, engage with faculty, collaborate with peers, and uphold the highest principles of academic integrity and discipline.

Recognising that many students would be juggling academic work with professional and family obligations, he advised them to cultivate discipline, strong time management, and resilience -- noting that success at the postgraduate level demands sacrifice and commitment.

Professor Derbile reaffirmed that though UBIDS is young, it is steadily rising and remains committed to excellence, integrity and innovation. He urged students to take ownership of their academic journey, build networks and apply the knowledge they acquire to national and global development.

He congratulated the matriculants and wished them a transformative, fulfilling academic experience, expressing hope that their journey at UBIDS would be marked by growth, discovery and meaningful achievement.