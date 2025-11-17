Nigeria: Historic Achievement As Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation Hosts Forum in Lagos

LAGOS — The Award Surpasses £1 Billion in Social Value as Record Numbers of Young People Participate Globally

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will host a series of events in Lagos, Nigeria from 17 - 23 November 2025 to champion the expansion of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award across the world.

Prince Edward, as Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation, will convene almost 200 young people from more than 50 countries over the week, alongside hundreds of leaders delivering the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award globally, policymakers, and representatives from global youth movements. Young people will take part in an intensive three-day youth leadership programme, before taking part in the International Award's triennial Forum focused on expanding access to the Award globally.

In the last year almost 1.2 million young people in more than 130 countries took part in the Award. While young people in the UK make up around half of all participants, Kenya has the second-highest number of young people involved in the Award. In Nigeria - where this week's events are taking place - participation has surged by 37% in the past year, reflecting increasing interest across West Africa.

On the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award turning 70 next year, new analysis about the global impact of the Award shows that the social value generated by young people completing the Award in the last year has exceeded £1 billion for the first time. The social value is calculated through a robust methodology developed by PWC quantifying the impact of volunteering, improved mental and physical health, and social cohesion.

The Award has gained increasing momentum in recent years, as the likes of the World Bank, World Economic Forum and International Labor Organization have placed strong emphasis on skills developed beyond the classroom, such as teamwork, communication skills, resilience and problem-solving.

Over the course of the week the Duke of Edinburgh will meet the President of Nigeria in Abuja, convene senior ministers and international development agencies in Lagos to foster deeper collaboration on non-formal education and take part in major events hosted by the Governor of Lagos and the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos.

Mr. Martin Houghton-Brown, Secretary General of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award worldwide, commented:

"More and more young people across the world are taking on the challenge of the Award, and embracing learning outside the classroom. Through smartphones and AI, young people can access the world's knowledge in seconds fingertips, but the Award is providing a fresh challenge and helping young people develop the skills that give them the 'human edge'. From team work to creativity, determination to flexibility, the Award is helping young people across the world become World Ready. Our gathering here in Lagos is focused on significantly increasing opportunities for young people in every country to take on the Award's challenge and opportunity."

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter said:

"The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award exemplifies the potential of Nigeria's young people, and that is important because Nigeria's success matters deeply to the UK. As partners, we share a commitment to empower the next generation, create jobs, and unlock economic potential. We applaud Nigeria's bold reforms and are optimistic that these plans will remove constraints on Nigeria's entrepreneurial spirit and help move Nigeria forward. The UK stands ready to work together to drive growth, stability, and prosperity for the benefit of both our countries."

About the Award

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global framework for non-formal education, empowering young people to develop skills, resilience, and a spirit of service. It is delivered through schools, youth organisations, and community groups worldwide.

Founded in 1956 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, the Award has grown from a UK-based initiative into the world's most widely recognised youth achievement framework delivered in more than 130 countries and territories, with 1.2 million participants annually. The Award equips young people aged 14 to 24 with essential skills for life and work, including confidence, empathy, teamwork, resilience and leadership, through experiential learning beyond the classroom.

As the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award approaches its 70th anniversary, more than 1,500 young people begin their Award journey every day, engaging in activities from environmental restoration and volunteering to skills development and adventurous journeys.