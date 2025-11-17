Nigeria: Troops Hit Terrorist Enclaves, Quell Farmer-Herder Clashes in Northwest, North-Central

The Nigerian Army says its troops have in the last 24 hours destroyed Kay terrorists' enclaves in Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kogi, Kwara, Imo and Benue States.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations were conducted across the theatre of operation nationwide.

In Katsina, he said the troops of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, supported by the Air Component, launched early-morning offensives on terrorist hideouts in Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, air strikes hit identified enclaves, while ground troops blocked escape routes at Dankolo, capturing motorcycles and uncovering 231 livestock.

The source said that artillery and mortar fire also destroyed terrorist logistics bases at Ungwan Tsamiya, adding that the livestock were handed over to Sabuwa Local Government officials.

He said troops in Sokoto moved swiftly to halt a farmers/herders clash at Talba in Tangaza Local Government Area, where one herder was killed, four farmers injured and a settlement destroyed.

According to the source, troops recovered cutlasses and Dane guns and evacuated casualties for treatment.

"In Kebbi, troops responded to two separate clashes in Bunza and Arewa Local Government Areas, where properties were destroyed and casualties recorded on both sides.

Troops recovered weapons, evacuated the injured, and increased patrols to prevent reprisals.

"In Zamfara, troops of 1 Brigade's Counter-Terrorism unit laid an ambush at Kwanan Jolof in Shinkafi Local Government Area, neutralising a terrorist and recovering a motorcycle, mobile phones and 10 sheep.

"Across Kogi and Kwara, the GOC 2 Division, Maj.-Gen. C.R. Nnebeife, led a fighting patrol around the border area following reports of extremists blocking the Eruku road and abducting four commuters.

"A search-and-rescue mission was conducted, though the attackers fled before troops arrived," he said.

The source further revealed that troops of 34 Artillery Brigade recovered a bulldozer trapped during an earlier operation in Imo.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke nabbed a suspected extremist in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue and responded to an attack on farmers in the Kwande Local Government Area, rescuing five abducted victims after forcing the attackers to flee.

According to him, the rescued victims and the remains of two killed farmers were handed over to police authorities. (NAN)