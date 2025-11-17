Nigeria: Midwestern Oil & Gas to Ramp Up Nigerian Content Under New CEO

Leading independent Nigerian oil and gas exploration and production company, Midwestern oil and gas, has concluded plans to expand local content impact and drive energy growth initiatives aligned with national priorities.

The organisation made this commitment while announcing the appointment of Engr Elozino Olaniyan as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, effective Dec 1, 2025.

Olaniyan, a seasoned energy executive with over 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise across upstream operations, corporate strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining Midwestern, she served as GM Safety & Environment at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, where she led significant reforms in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

This transition comes as Midwestern deepens its focus on governance reform, leadership stability and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, the company is strengthening the executive leadership team, which she will lead, bringing together a new generation of energy professionals to drive operational excellence and innovation; and expanding local content impact through renewed partnerships, talent development, and energy growth initiatives aligned with national priorities.

Speaking on her appointment, Olaniyan said: "I am honoured to lead Midwestern at this pivotal stage. Our focus will be on operational discipline, transparency, and sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders. Together with our strengthened leadership team, we are poised to deliver long-term value and play an even stronger role in Nigeria's energy future."

Chairman of the board, Engr Emeka Okwuosa, added: "Elozino's leadership marks a defining moment in Midwestern's evolution. She represents the new face of Nigerian energy leadership, technically grounded, strategically minded, and deeply committed to sustainability and people.

"The board has full confidence in her ability to lead Midwestern through its next phase of growth, guided by our strengthened governance framework and a strong core of independent non-executive directors."