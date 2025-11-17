Nigeria: Obi Urges Super Eagles to 'Rise Stronger' After World Cup Playoff Defeat

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the Super Eagles to remain resilient following their defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Sunday's World Cup qualifying playoff final in Morocco.

In a post on X on Monday, Obi acknowledged the disappointment felt across the country but encouraged the players not to lose confidence.

"Our dear Super Eagles, I know how deeply yesterday's outcome weighs on each of you. When you wear the green and white, you carry the heartbeat of the whole nation, and I acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment you put into every match," he wrote.

"But let this moment not break your spirit. Great teams are defined by their response to adversity... Do not let today overshadow the greatness of tomorrow. The Eagle never bows its head, it lifts its wings."

He added that the team must "regroup and rebuild with even greater discipline, focus, and preparedness," assuring them that "Nigeria believes in you, and together, we will soar again."

Obi's message comes a day after Nigeria were eliminated from the World Cup qualifying play-offs on penalties. The Super Eagles took an early lead in the third minute through a deflected strike from Frank Onyeka, before Meschak Elia equalised for DR Congo later in the first half. .

The loss means Nigeria have now missed back-to-back World Cup tournaments for the first time since their debut appearance in 1994.