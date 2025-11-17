Nigeria: Emir Sanusi, Kwankwaso Raise Alarm As Bandit Threat Spreads Into Kano Border Communities

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso warned of an increasing infiltration of armed bandits into several local government areas

Heightened security concerns are emerging across Kano State's border communities, as the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso separately warned on Sunday of an increasing infiltration of armed bandits into several local government areas.

Mr Sanusi issued the first public alarm during a sympathy visit to Faruruwa, a community in the Shanono Local Government Area, where bandit incursions from neighbouring Katsina State have intensified in recent months. Hours later, Mr Kwankwaso amplified the concern at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Skyline University Nigeria, urging the federal government to act swiftly to prevent wider destabilisation.

Addressing distressed residents in Faruruwa, the emir said the attacks, which involve killings, kidnappings, and cattle rustling, have placed communities under pressure and stretched security deployments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For months now, we have witnessed increased attacks in villages bordering Katsina--bandits coming in to rustle cattle, kill innocent people and kidnap men and women," Mr Sanusi said.

He urged residents to intensify vigilance, strengthen community vigilante structures, and cooperate closely with security agencies already deployed to the area.

"It is our responsibility to see our people, sympathise with them, and reassure them that the state government and security agencies are doing everything possible," the emir said, noting that additional personnel, patrol vehicles and logistics had been sent to vulnerable locations.

Mr Sanusi also cautioned communities in Katsina State against entering peace deals with bandits, warning that such arrangements embolden criminals who strike Kano villages and retreat across state lines.

Local leaders say the royal intervention has had an immediate impact.

"Today, we have soldiers stationed at all major entry points. This has given us confidence and allowed us to sleep with our eyes closed," the Chairman of the Faruruwa Security Community Forum, Yahya Bagobiri, told journalists.

Kwankwaso Warns of Broader Infiltration

At a separate event in Kano, Mr Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, stated that the crisis had expanded beyond Shanono to affect Tsanyawa, Bagwai, Gwarzo, and Karaye local government areas.

"Kano has been secure for many years, but these recent attacks pose a serious threat. A Commander-in-Chief must rise to the responsibility of protecting lives and property," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He condemned reported peace arrangements between some Katsina communities and bandits, describing them as "reckless" and capable of worsening insecurity in neighbouring states.

Mr Kwankwaso urged the federal government to reinforce border patrols, deploy additional security assets and prevent further escalation.

Growing Fears Across Kano's Northern Belt

The warnings from both the emir and the former governor suggest rising anxiety across Kano's northern flank, where residents say armed groups appear to be testing the state's security barriers.

Security operatives have recently increased patrols in the affected LGAs, but community leaders said a more coordinated action is needed to stop bandits from exploiting porous borders.