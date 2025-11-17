Nigeria: Wike-Backed PDP Faction Announces Emergency Bot, NEC Meetings

Amid escalating tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the faction loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has summoned an emergency meeting of the party's Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee for November 18, 2025.

According to a notice published in Vanguard, both meetings are scheduled to take place at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The notice indicated that the Board of Trustees meeting will commence at 11:00 a.m., followed by the NEC meeting at 2:00 p.m. It further stressed that "attendance is very important as crucial matters will be discussed and addressed."

The announcement comes just a day after the party's 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, where several senior members, including Wike, former National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, former National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, and Imo PDP Chairman Austin Nwachukwu, were expelled over alleged anti-party activities.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Bode George and seconded by Bauchi State PDP Chairman Samaila Buga.