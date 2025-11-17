Liberia: Tragedy in Duport Road

A wave of grief engulfed Shara Community following a late-night fire that claimed the lives of the community's Chairlady, Mrs. Deiode Davies Garnett, her daughter Julie, and Julie's two young children.

The tragic incident occurred late Friday around 11:00 p.m., when a sudden blaze erupted and quickly engulfed the family's residence. Neighbors say the flames spread with shocking speed, trapping the occupants inside a home that had reinforced doors and windows designed to prevent break-ins.

"The fire was so aggressive. By the time we realized what was happening, the whole place was already lit up," said one neighbor who was part of the early rescue attempt. "The doors and windows were tightly shuttered, and even the kitchen window had double bars. There was just no way to get in fast enough."

Julie, described by residents as a "recent graduate full of promise," was found unresponsive along with her mother, the highly respected Chairlady. Her two children were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We lost four people at once," said an emotional resident. "This is too much for our community."

The Liberia National Fire Service and the Liberia National Police responded to the emergency, but the fire had already consumed much of the structure. Firefighters battled the inferno as residents desperately tried to break through barred windows, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The Fire Service and Police say they are treating the matter with utmost urgency.

"We are working to determine the exact cause of this fire," an LNFS officer told reporters. "Our investigation will also recommend safety steps that can prevent future tragedies."

According to eyewitness accounts, responders later discovered the bodies of the Chairlady and the three other victims inside the charred remains of the building. Authorities have not yet issued an official confirmation of the identities, though community members remain certain of who was inside.

Initial reports indicated that one body had been recovered early and carried out of the structure, but it remains unclear whether it belonged to Mrs. Garnett or another victim. Investigators say the cause of the fire remains unknown, and both the Fire Service and the Police have launched a joint investigation.

The loss of Mrs. Garnett has hit the community especially hard. Widely admired for her leadership, dedication, and hands-on approach to community development, residents described her as someone who "never waited for the government" to improve their surroundings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mrs. Garnett was extremely hardworking," said a community elder. "She was always on the road fixing up, brushing the path, helping improve our commute. She cared about this community more than anyone."

By early Saturday morning, Shara Community had fallen eerily silent. Many shops and businesses remained closed in an unofficial show of mourning, and crowds gathered near the burned home, staring somberly at the ruins where their beloved Chairlady lived and served.

"Our whole community is grieving," said another resident. "This is a tragedy we will never forget."

"Let her death change something," said a tearful neighbor. "Let no other family go through this pain."

As investigations continue, residents are calling for greater fire safety awareness, improved emergency response systems, and stronger community support for the surviving family members.