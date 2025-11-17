Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Confirms No Injuries After Fire At Head Office

Lonestar Cell MTN has confirmed that no injuries were recorded after a fire broke out early Sunday within the premises of its Head Office in Congo Town, prompting widespread public concern as images of the blaze circulated on social media.

The incident, which occurred during the morning hours, triggered immediate fears among subscribers--especially Mobile Money users--who worried that the flames may have damaged critical systems or compromised their funds. But the company moved swiftly to reassure the public that its services were not impacted.

In an official statement issued hours after the fire, Lonestar Cell MTN said it was "deeply relieved" that no one was harmed and praised the rapid and coordinated response that helped prevent major destruction.

"Earlier today, a fire incident occurred within the premises of our Head Office. We are deeply relieved to confirm that no injuries were sustained," the statement said.

The company explained that thanks to its staff, private security, and the Liberia National Fire Service, the fire was quickly contained and prevented from reaching operational equipment or network infrastructure.

"The fire did not reach our main buildings or affect any operational equipment or network infrastructure," MTN stated. "All our services--including voice, data, and Mobile Money--remain fully operational and entirely unaffected by the incident."

The telecommunications giant commended employees who rushed to the scene despite the incident occurring on a weekend.

"To all our colleagues who showed up today--thank you. Many came straight from church; others made time despite family commitments. Your presence, solidarity, and willingness to step forward in a moment of need means more than words can express," the company said.

Lonestar Cell MTN also expressed gratitude to the fire service and the Liberia National Police for their professionalism.

"We acknowledge the professionalism and courage of the fire service and police, whose prompt action ensured the situation was brought under control without harm to anyone. Their commitment in moments of crisis is truly commendable," the statement added.

Though no personnel or critical systems were affected, parts of the building and several company vehicles were damaged. The Deputy CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN, Ali Fakih, clarified that the destruction was limited.

"Those burnt cars are our operational trucks," Fakih told reporters at the scene. "We do not know what caused the fire until the investigation concludes, but all services remain operational."

Director of the Liberia National Fire Service, Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul, said the area was still being secured and that a formal report would follow once investigators finalise their assessment.

Authorities are now probing the cause of the fire, and Lonestar Cell MTN says it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

As photos of the fire spread online, subscribers took to social media expressing concern about potential service interruptions and Mobile Money account security.

"I just hope the mobile money office is safe and the computer is unharmed," wrote Facebook user GodDestined Edwin K. Zayzay.

Another user added, "I've not withdrawn my money from my SIM card yet; it's saddening."

The company's reassurance that all systems remain intact appears to have calmed public anxiety.

Lonestar Cell MTN concluded its statement with a renewed promise to maintain safe operations and uninterrupted service delivery.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our people, and to the continuity of our operations. Thank you for your continued trust and support."

As Liberia continues to experience rising concerns over urban fire incidents, Lonestar Cell MTN's rapid response and transparency are expected to help ease tensions among its millions of subscribers.