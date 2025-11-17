Liberia: Govt Gives Chinese Company 30 - Day Ultimatum to Address Workers' Welfare, Sanitation

The Ministry of Labor has given a thirty-day ultimatum to the Management of Bangil, a Chinese mining company to address workers' concerns as it relates to welfare, sanitation among other bad labor practices.

Bangil currently operates in the China Union Concession area in Bong Mines, Bong County.

Giving the ultimatum on behalf of the Ministry of Labor, following a meeting with employees, over the weekend, Labor Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah issued a thirty-day ultimatum to the Management of Bangil to begin addressing the issues of improving employee's welfare, sanitation and harmonious industrious working relationship.

Minister Kruah's visits and ultimatum come in the wake of a strike action by some workers of the company

In line with the ultimatum, Cllr. Kruah mandated the management to construct and or furnish the existence clinic to include ambulance service to address future emergency purposes.

"You should hire professional Liberian nurses or doctors to work at the clinic. The clinic should be equipped with trained staff," Cllr. Kruah requested.

"We are giving you thirty days to construct or have a clinic here for your employees," Min. Kruah demanded. " You must also have an ambulance, it doesn't have to be big, but you need it here. It will be here whenever any of your employees get hurt or sick while on job," the minister added.

Moreover, Min. Kruah requested the company to procure safety gears, including personal protective equipment (PPE), helmets, boots and gloves for its employees within two weeks of the visitation.

Furthermore, the Labor Minister mandated the company to build a toilet facility and construct a borehole within sixty days. The borehole, according to Minister Kruah, will supply water for sanitation purposes.

Additionally, he told Bangli to improve its method of deducting Social Security tax from employees with a system of transparency.

However, he thanked the company for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the workers union that paved the way for Liberians to take over jobs that are being done by the Chinese in the soonest possible time.

He also appreciated the company for providing transportation service for the employees but urged them to continue the same enroute to the mines.

He appealed to executives of Bangli to also build dwelling homes for its workers in the concessional area, but with an extended time frame.

In response, Bangli General Manager, Lyu Wen Ying appreciated Minister Kruah and delegation, and said his company is in the process of delivering housing facilities for its workers and is building five toilets in its concessional area.

Mr. Wen Ying said there is also a clinic with a Chinese doctor in the area, but will now consider Liberians for the post, while promising improved hygiene and sanitation services in the area.

He promised to adhere to all recommendations forwarded by Minister Kruah within the specific time frame and noted that they are in the interest of the company.

Earlier, Sam Kpehe, the workers union president said the issue surrounding their Social Security deduction was not clear.

He also complained of poor sanitation conditions for his members. However, he praised Bangli for enabling condition for smooth transportation to and from work, meals and other services.

"The company is doing her best. All we want is to let them give us our Social Security card," he noted." But on the overall, we appreciate them for bringing us to and from work, providing safe drinking water and meals."