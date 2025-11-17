Liberia: Brac Liberia Microfinance Wins Continental Acclaim

BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Ltd (BLMCL) on 21 October 2025 received the prestigious 60 Decibels Social Impact Award, ranking as one of the top three best-performing financial service providers in Africa under the 2025 Microfinance Index.

60 Decibels is a global, tech-enabled social impact measurement company which evaluates organisations based on direct feedback from their clients. The 2025 Microfinance Index, the world's largest financial inclusion benchmark, gathered insights from 24,450 microfinance clients across 39 countries, representing approximately 25 million borrowers globally.

The Social Impact Award is given to financial service providers based on the Microfinance Index, which assesses social performance across twenty-three indicators and six impact themes. BLMCL was ranked second among all providers in the Africa region, reflecting high client satisfaction and measurable social impact in areas such as household welfare, financial planning, and inclusive access to services.

Recognising the achievement, Cynthia C. Oyarbo, Social Performance Manager at BLMCL, said: "This recognition is a testament to our mission of empowering communities and improving livelihoods. We are proud that our clients' voices reflect our dedication to transparency, support, and sustainable financial inclusion."

Since 2019, BLMCL has partnered with 60 Decibels to continually listen to clients and improve outcomes. In 2024, it conducted its sixth impact survey, which showed that BLMCL continues to create measurable change in the lives of its clients -- 98% reported earning more and experiencing an improved quality of life, while 99% said they are better able to manage their finances after engaging with BRAC.

In his remarks to staff and clients, BLMCL's CEO, Dyson Mandivenga, said: "This recognition means a lot to us because it reflects what we stand for every day -- putting our clients first. At BRAC, we believe real impact happens when financial services are built around people's needs."

Founded in 2008, BRAC Liberia Microfinance Company Limited (BLMCL) has grown to become the country's largest microfinance provider, serving over 115,000 clients through an extensive branch network. 41% of these clients reside in rural areas, 96% of whom are women. Since 2023, BLMCL has expanded its Financial, Digital and Life Skills Training programme for women clients, which has already reached over 9,300 clients.

Designed specifically to empower women, the sessions provide practical guidance on personal well-being, money management, entrepreneurship and digital skills, equipping clients to make informed financial decisions and build resilient livelihoods.