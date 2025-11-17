Nigeria: Court to Hear Application Seeking Prosecution of Fcta Land Director for Certificate Forgery

The applicant said the police ignored a request to investigate and prosecute the FCTA official for certificate forgery.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 26 November to hear a motion seeking an order compelling the police to investigate and prosecute the federal capital's director of lands administration over alleged certificate forgery.

Chijioke Nwankwoeze , the Director of Lands Administration, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), is accused of presenting a forged Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificate from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The judge, Ekerete Akpan, fixed the date following a motion ex-parte filed by a civil society group, Dependable Patriots for Nation Building and Transformation Initiative.

The suit was filed on 29 September by the group's team of lawyers led by Abdulkabir Badmos.

It joined the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Mr Nwankwoeze as defendants.

The application, which cited 10 grounds, prayed for among others, an order of mandamus compelling the police to investigate and prosecute Mr Nwankwoeze for the allegations of forgery of statement of result of Kwara State Polytechnic, llorin.

It alleged that the FCTA official used the said certificate in gaining employment into the civil service of the federation.

It also sought an order granting leave to the applicant to serve the originating motion on notice, hearing notices and other subsequent processes in the case on Mr Nwankwoeze by substituted means.

The group prayed the court to allow the service of the court documents on the officials in the Office of the Director of Lands Administration, FCTA, No. 4, Peace Drive, Central Business District, Abuja.

Mr Badmos said the group was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a not-for-profit to uphold justice, fight against corruption and promote accountability and transparency in public offices.

He said the plaintiff had written a letter to the Inspector-General of Police requesting investigations into the allegations of submission of forged/fake statement of result by Mr Nwankwoeze to gain employment into the civil service of the federation.

"The plaintiff had provided the 1st and 2nd defendants (the Inspector-General of Police and the NPF) with the requisite documentary evidence that discloses triable offences under the relevant laws, but the 1st and 2nd defendants have failed to act till date.

"The 1st and 2nd defendants have the statutory role of investigation and prosecution of offences under the Police Act, 2020, including the allegations of forgery alleged against the 3rd defendant herein," the lawyer wrote.

According to him, forgery or presentation of fake documents to procure an undue advantage is a serious offence in our country and prosecutory agencies shouldn't be seen to be shielding public officers from prosecution.

The lawyer said unless the court compels the police to investigate and prosecute Mr Nwankwoeze, they would continue to look away from these grave allegations.

Mr Badmos said there is a reasonable cause to believe that service of the processes on Nwankwoeze's office would bring the existence of the suit to his attention.

The lawyer, who said the court has the vires to compel the police to perform their statutory duty, said it is in the interest of justice and good governance to grant the application.

An affidavit filed in support of the motion ex-parte, sworn by the Executive Secretary of the initiative, Emmanuel Nwosu, alleged that Mr Nwankwoeze had used the forged result to gain admission into Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra.

Mr Nwosu said the organisation receives anonymous tip-offs and whistleblowers' petitions notifying it of any perceived corrupt practices going on in the Nigerian government.

He said in one of those tip-offs, the organisation was reliably informed that Mr Nwankwoeze forged a statement of result dated 16 January 1997 in respect of the award of Diploma in Architectural Technology.

He alleged that the certificate was purportedly from Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

According to Mr Nwosu, a copy of the said statement of result is attached and marked as "Exhibit C."

He further alleged that Mr Nwankwoeze used the fake result to gain admission into Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra.

"That the applicant had on 15 January instructed its solicitors, Ike, Ike & Associates, to write to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, seeking confirmation or otherwise of the statement of result being paraded by the 3rd defendant.

"That in reply to the said solicitors' letter, the Deputy Registrar, Exams and Records of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin confirmed that the said statement of result is FAKE.

"A copy of the registrar's letter dated 12 March 2025, is attached and marked as 'Exhibit D,"' he said.

He said against this background, the organisation wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police and the NPF "requesting investigations into the allegations of use and submission of forged/fake statements of result against the 3rd defendant."

He said all requisite documentary evidence had been provided to the police but nothing had happened.

Mr Nwosu, who said the police have the statutory role of investigation and prosecution of offences under the various laws, said there is no alternative legal remedy available to the applicants in the circumstances of the case.

He said he knew as a fact that Mr Nwankwoeze, is a public officer and the current occupier of the office of the Director, Lands Administration, FCTA, and by the protocol and practice in his office, he does not receive processes meant for him personally.

"That a grant of this application will not prejudice the defendants who still have an opportunity to defend the action as they may deem fit," he said.