Liberia: Newborn Stolen From Hospital Ward in Grand Gedeh

Grand Gedeh — The Ministry of Health has reported a disturbing incident that occurred at approximately 2:00 AM on November 16, 2025, at the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Grand Gedeh County.

According to the Ministry, an unidentified individual, described as wearing a hijab, illegally entered the Infant Ward and made away with a newborn male baby.

The case has been formally handed over to the Liberia National Police, who have launched a full-scale investigation. The Ministry expressed deep concern over the incident and assured the public that it is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the infant's swift recovery and the apprehension of the perpetrator.

In its November 16 release, the Ministry appealed for nationwide cooperation, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity involving infants.

"Your timely information may be critical to resolving this emergency and ensuring the safe return of the child," the release notes. It also extended appreciation to the public for their continued vigilance, cooperation, and support as the situation unfolds.

Authorities have urged anyone who observes an individual moving or carrying a newborn infant under unusual circumstances, or who has information regarding the suspect or the baby's whereabouts, or who notices unusual movements around the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital during the stated period, to contact authorities immediately.

Emergency Contact Information

Liberia National Police: 911 / 0770800821 or nearest station

Ministry of Health Hotline: 0886350001 / 0778350001

County Health Team - Grand Gedeh:

Dr. Mannah, County Health Officer - 0886907449 / 0776805324

Dr. Kargbo, Medical Director, MTMH - 0880194759 / 0778538761

The Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital is a key referral hospital for Grand Gedeh and the surrounding regions.

This alarming case echoes a previous incident in March 2020, when a toddler went missing from the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) Hospital in Grand Bassa County.

The child, belonging to a 16-year-old mother, transferred from the Zondo Health Center, disappeared after the mother left the baby on a hospital bed to use the bathroom. Some patients reported seeing a man walk off with the child, but assumed he was a family member. The incident sparked public outrage, and the LAC Hospital later faced a lawsuit over the matter.

These repeated incidents highlight ongoing challenges within Liberia's health system, suggesting that hospitals may be under-resourced, overburdened, or facing infrastructure limitations, factors that can create vulnerabilities in security and patient oversight.