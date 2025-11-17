Liberia: FDA Boss Leads High-Power Delegation On Southeastern Forest Assessment Tour

Monrovia — The Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Mr. Rudolph J. Merab, Sr., is leading a high-level delegation on a week-long assessment tour across south-eastern Liberia to inspect logging operations, evaluate community benefits, and review progress on both protected and proposed protected areas as part of ongoing national conservation efforts.

According to an FDA release issued over the weekend, the mission, which covered Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties, aimed to ensure compliance with FDA regulations, strengthen community engagement, and reinforce the Managing Director's core principle of "People, Planet, and Profit." Throughout the tour, Mr. Merab met with logging companies, community leaders, local authorities, and forest-dependent communities.

Grand Bassa County

In Grand Bassa, the delegation visited Camp Noway, where C&C Logging Company operates the Mavasaquah Community Forest, and also inspected the Krish Veneer Industry, a plywood processing facility. Mr. Merab assessed the level of benefits received by affected communities. He emphasized the FDA's commitment to ensuring that forest-dependent populations receive their fair share of the benefits from commercial activities.

Sinoe County

In Kommanah's Town, Tarsue Chiefdom, Sanquin District, the team held discussions with residents regarding the operations of the Universal Forest Group Corporation (UFGC). While citizens expressed appreciation for the company's presence, they appealed for increased employment opportunities for young people.

At the Samuel A. Ross Port in Greenville, the FDA inspected Euro Liberia Logging Company's log yard along with several active and inactive sites. The delegation also continued to the Sewacajua Community Forest in Gbalawien City, Wacaba District, where engagements with community members and the Department Limited Logging Company highlighted the need for stronger corporate social responsibility and consistent community support.

Grand Gedeh County

In Grand Gedeh, the delegation toured Euro Liberia Logging Company's nearly completed wood processing facility. To strengthen manpower and ensure enhanced revenue compliance, Mr. Merab mandated the immediate training and employment of four graduates from the Forestry Training Institute (FTI).

In Ziah's Town, Konobo District, situated near the Krahn-Grebo National Park, citizens raised concerns over a long-delayed road construction project promised since 2017. Mr. Merab assured the public that work would commence within 30 days with support from partners, including KfW, though completion would depend on the availability of resources.

He also issued a stern warning against the expansion of illegal cocoa farms by foreign nationals--particularly Burkinabe farmers--within protected areas. The FDA, he emphasized, will confiscate any farms established in violation of

Community Engagement & Conservation Dialogue

In Gaye's Town, Mr. Merab, joined by District #3 Representative Jacob C. Debee II and Cllr. Alphonso Zeon addressed ongoing land disputes surrounding the proposed KWA/Krahn Bassa Protected Area. Citizens were advised to refrain from allocating forestland to foreign farmers until boundary demarcation is completed.

The tour attracted chiefs, elders, women, and youth from surrounding communities. Representative Debee urged citizens to protect their forests from external exploitation and praised the FDA's leadership for its proactive engagement. He further encouraged the timely demarcation of protected area boundaries to avoid future conflicts.

Delegation Members

Accompanying the Managing Director were Governance Consultant Mr. Ekema A. Witherspoon I, Forestry Technical Advisor Mr. Augustine B. M. Johnson, and other senior FDA staff. Their presence reinforced the FDA's commitment to promoting sustainable forest management, community development, and environmental conservation.

Citizens Reaction

Residents across Sinoe and Grand Gedeh Counties expressed enthusiasm about the FDA's direct engagement and welcomed the Managing Director's assurances regarding employment opportunities, infrastructure improvements, and enhanced forest protection measures.