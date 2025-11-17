Liberia: Massive Scandal Forces Boakai to Fire Mcss Chief

Monrovia, November 17, 2025: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has officially relieved Mr. James A.S. Momoh of his duties as Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), following damning findings from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

According to the Executive Mansion, the LACC report concluded that Mr. Momoh was liable for multiple violations, including failure to comply with Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) regulations, extortion, abuse of office, criminal conspiracy, and the facilitation of improper activities in contract awarding.

Mr. Momoh has been ordered to immediately turn over all Government of Liberia property to the Acting Superintendent and to report to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

An Executive Mansion release issued November 14, 2025, further noted that the General Auditing Commission (GAC) is continuing its investigative work, with the findings to determine any additional action. President Boakai stressed that his Administration remains committed to integrity, effective governance, and responsible stewardship of public institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The controversy surrounding Momoh stems from a series of explosive allegations including unauthorized procurement. Momoh was accused of purchasing 6,500 desks and chairs for MCSS at a cost of US$357,500, allegedly without following PPCC procedures.

Another contract, US$451,150.60, signed July 11, 2024, for laboratory supplies and services, reportedly also bypassed procurement rules. According to the MCSS Board, these and other transactions (totalling US$1.6 million) were executed unilaterally, without Board approval.

The Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) flagged Momoh in connection with MCSS employee Sonita Dangan. Dangan allegedly received 8.1 million Liberian Dollars in checks from an individual tied to Sky Insurance, despite no documented business relationship to justify such payments.

The FIA also uncovered an alleged scholarship scam, where a government-sponsored teacher-training program in India was reportedly commercialized. Teachers were charged US$920 each, even though government funds were supposed to cover their travel costs.

Additionally, the agency described an insurance fraud scheme, with payments intended for student health coverage allegedly diverted, a system critics say was used as a kickback mechanism.

Some MCSS staff accused Momoh of failing to hold Senior Management Team meetings, sidelining senior officials, and empowering outsiders, some allegedly acting as Superintendent in his absence, without approval from the MCSS Board.

There were also claims that "ghost" or ineligible individuals benefited from the MCSS scholarship program to India.

In April 2025, the MCSS Board of Directors formally requested the immediate suspension of Momoh and the Assistant Superintendent pending a full investigation. They also recommended a Financial and Operational Audit by the GAC.

Critics argued that Momoh's leadership style had become too unilateral, frequently bypassing the Board.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) also pressed for decisive administrative action, warning that inaction could erode public trust in the education system.

Meanwhile, the group MIND (Movement with Integrity for National Development) defended Momoh, describing the allegations as "misleading" and part of a "witch-hunt."

Following his earlier suspension in June 2025, Momoh strongly denied all allegations. He insisted the accusations were politically motivated and challenged critics to provide tangible evidence and full documentation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the insurance program, Momoh maintained that payments were directed through official MCSS accounts to enhance transparency.

He also highlighted improvements he said occurred under his leadership, including infrastructure upgrades, new whiteboards, and the "one student, one chair" initiative.

In March 2025, students and teachers staged a protest over unpaid teacher salaries, deteriorating infrastructure, and alleged corruption within MCSS. Some observers claimed that procurement deals under Momoh violated PPCC regulations, and the tense protests reportedly escalated amid accusations of heavy-handed government response, including alleged use of teargas.

With Momoh dismissed and facing prosecution, Dr. Augurie Stevens now serves as Acting Superintendent of MCSS.