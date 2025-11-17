Ghana: Kokma Affirms Ghana's Commitment to Municipal Digital Transformation At the 2025 Smart City Expo World Congress

The 2025 Smart City Expo World Congress, held from November 4 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain, brought together more than 25,000 delegates, over 700 participating cities, and hundreds of global institutions and innovators to explore the future of urban governance, digital transformation, and citizen-centred development.

This year's event, organised under the theme "Cities for Citizens: Reimagining Urban Futures through Innovation and Collaboration," reaffirmed its position as the world's foremost gathering for urban innovation and smart city leadership. The congress addressed critical issues such as artificial intelligence for public services, open data policies, smart mobility frameworks, climate resilience, digital inclusion, and the evolving nature of city management in an era of rapid urbanisation.

Ghana's Digital Governance on the Global Stage

Within this prestigious global setting, the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) represented Ghana, showcasing the country's growing leadership in integrating digital governance across local government structures. Ghana's national commitment to digital transformation--including online public services, mobile money systems, digital addressing, and government interoperability--positions the country as one of the most progressive digital reformers in West Africa.

KoKMA's appearance at the congress highlighted both the achievements of the municipality and the broader national progress toward modern and transparent governance.

KoKMA Delegation and Objectives

The KoKMA delegation was led by Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, supported by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Baisie, and the Head of Public Affairs and International Relations, the writer. The delegation's core objectives were to showcase KoKMA's advancements in digital revenue mobilisation, explore new partnerships, and acquire global knowledge to strengthen the municipality's ongoing modernisation agenda.

Showcasing Digital Revenue Reforms

A defining highlight of KoKMA's participation came when Hon. Allotey-Gaisie was featured as a key speaker under the international session titled "Governance for Smarter Growth: Innovation and Digital Futures." His presentation, "Korle Klottey Boosts Revenue with Digital Payment Reforms: Transforming Local Governance in Ghana," detailed how the Assembly introduced digital revenue payment systems, strengthened data tracking infrastructure, reduced leakages, and improved administrative transparency.

The reforms, built on digital payment platforms and automated monitoring tools, enhanced efficiency, fostered accountability, and increased public confidence in municipal operations. His presentation sparked meaningful dialogue and earned commendations from global peers for adapting advanced governance principles to local contexts in a practical and sustainable way.

International Collaborations and Knowledge Exchange

Throughout the congress, KoKMA engaged in extensive bilateral discussions to build international partnerships supporting the Assembly's next phase of digital transformation.

City of Leipzig, Germany: Discussions focused on urban data management, digital mapping, and administrative capacity-building.

Discussions focused on urban data management, digital mapping, and administrative capacity-building. French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs: Explored technical support opportunities in e-governance systems, transparency mechanisms, and municipal staff training.

Explored technical support opportunities in e-governance systems, transparency mechanisms, and municipal staff training. City of Santiago, Argentina: Exchanged ideas on smart mobility, integrated urban services, and citizen engagement platforms, aligning with KoKMA's sustainability and digital policy priorities.

The delegation also engaged with technology firms and urban innovation organisations on solutions ranging from municipal data dashboards and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to expanded digital revenue tools.

Learning from Global Innovations

Beyond partnerships, the congress offered KoKMA a rare opportunity to observe global innovations first-hand. Sessions showcased how artificial intelligence is being used to manage city operations, how open data policies enhance transparency, how climate-smart technologies support urban resilience, and how digital citizen platforms strengthen civic participation. These insights will directly inform KoKMA's long-term digital governance strategy and future technology investments.

Enhancing Ghana's Global Visibility

KoKMA's participation significantly enhanced Ghana's visibility on the global stage. Delegates praised the Assembly's proactive approach to innovation, describing KoKMA as a rising model for smart municipal transformation in Africa. This recognition positions Ghanaian municipalities as important contributors to global discourse on digital governance, demonstrating that African cities can adapt international best practices to their unique contexts.

Conclusion

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly's participation in the 2025 Smart City Expo World Congress marks a major milestone in its journey toward modernised, data-driven, and citizen-focused governance. The knowledge gained, collaborations initiated, and visibility achieved will collectively strengthen KoKMA's efforts to institutionalise innovation across its departments and improve service delivery to residents and businesses.

The Barcelona experience reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to building a smarter, more transparent, and inclusive local government system, in alignment with Ghana's national digital agenda and the global movement toward sustainable urban futures.