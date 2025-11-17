Nigeria: Victoria Ekanoye Leads Cancer Awareness Campaign As 'Shades of Survival' Premieres in Lagos

The battle against breast cancer took centre stage in Lagos as the powerful documentary Shades of Survival premiered to an emotional audience, drawing attention to the struggles of African women living with the disease and the urgent need for early detection.

Shot across five countries -- Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States -- the film captures the global dimension of breast cancer within the African community, weaving together stories of pain, resilience, and hope.

Produced by British-Nigerian actress and breast cancer survivor Victoria Ekanoye, the documentary features heartfelt testimonies from survivors, healthcare professionals, and advocates who all called for stronger government action and increased awareness about the importance of early screening.

Ekanoye, who is best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Blood Sisters, told Potpourri that Shades of Survival was born out of frustration with healthcare inequalities that continue to endanger the lives of black women worldwide.

"We made Shades of Survival because there's a huge disparity in healthcare," she said. "It's about advocacy and self-awareness. Too many black women are diagnosed late because they're not included enough in clinical trials. We want this film to change that narrative."

Beyond the production itself, Ekanoye said one of the biggest challenges was confronting the culture of silence and shame that often surrounds breast cancer in African communities.

"Many people didn't want to talk about it at first," she admitted. "But when I shared my story, they opened up. That's how healing begins."

Another survivor featured in the documentary, Olushola Akapo, described the film as a mirror of the struggles many Nigerian women face in their fight against cancer.

"It mirrors what we go through -- the stigma, the struggle to raise funds, and limited access to care," Akapo said. "The film made me emotional because it tells our truth. It shows that we are seen and heard."

Akapo appealed to the government to subsidize cancer treatment and strengthen support systems for patients who cannot afford care.

"Many people want to fight, but they can't afford treatment. We lose lives daily because of cost," she lamented. "I beg the government to help. And to those newly diagnosed -- please go to a cancer center, see an oncologist, and ask questions. Don't stay silent."

Director David Ayeni revealed that the project was deeply personal, inspired by the tragic death of his best friend who was misdiagnosed in Nigeria before later dying of stage-four breast cancer in the UK.

"She was told not to worry about a lump," he recalled. "By the time she went to the NHS, it was too late. Shades of Survival tells her story and those of many other women -- some alive, some gone. Our goal is to save lives."

Calling the film a "passion project," Ayeni emphasized that it was not backed by major sponsors but driven purely by the desire to raise awareness and promote early detection.

"The earlier you catch it, the higher your survival chances," he said.

While commending the Nigerian government for its initiatives through the National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Ayeni noted that more effort is needed to make healthcare affordable and accessible.

"What the government is doing is good but not enough. Most patients still pay from their pockets. It's cheaper to treat early, so we must invest more in screening and public education," he added.

In her closing remarks, Ekanoye delivered a powerful message on equity and compassion in healthcare, calling on society to dismantle racial and economic barriers that continue to cost lives.

"Nobody should die because of the colour of their skin, where they live, or how much money they have," she said.

With Shades of Survival, Ekanoye and her team have not only produced a moving film but have also reignited a vital conversation -- one that seeks to save lives through awareness, advocacy, and empathy.