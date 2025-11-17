Nigeria: Halima Abubakar Visits Deputy Senate President, Seeks Collaboration On Disability Health Initiatives

Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Halima Abubakar, has paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, as part of efforts to advance her foundation's campaign on hygiene and the promotion of healthy lifestyles for people living with disabilities.

The visit, which took place in Abuja, formed a key step in strengthening partnerships aimed at improving public health awareness and ensuring that vulnerable groups receive the support they need.

Abubakar, who has been vocal about her passion for humanitarian causes, said her foundation is committed to sensitising communities on proper hygiene practices, with a special emphasis on people living with disabilities who often face limited access to health information and resources.

She noted that collaborating with the office of the Deputy Senate President will help scale the initiative nationwide, especially in underserved communities.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about future programmes, including nationwide hygiene awareness campaigns, distribution of essential hygiene materials, and community-focused engagements.

Halima Abubakar's courtesy visit marks yet another step in strengthening advocacy for disability-inclusive health initiatives in Nigeria, further positioning her foundation as an active player in public health promotion.