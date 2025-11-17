Nigeria: World Cup Play-Off Final - Super Eagles Head Coach Assures Eagles 'Ll Prevail Over Leopards

...Says they won't bungle this second chance

...Team have improved technically, mentally, says Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says he is convinced that his players have improved both technically and mentally as he assured that they will avoid making the same mistakes they made in the match against Gabon when they play DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup CAF play-off final at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat today.

The Super Eagles were taken to extra time in their semifinal tie against Gabon last Thursday after an error led to Mario Lemina scoring an 89th-minute equaliser.

"I will watch this game again because we did a lot of good things but bad things too. We have to correct some things before the next game and I am confident in my team and I know that they will do better than they did against Gabon.

"The most important thing for this team is to create an identity. This identity is how we play the defence and the offence. This is why we try to improve at every FIFA window.

"These guys have improved technically, mentally and they understand what I want to do for them."