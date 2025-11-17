Liberia: Labor Minister Revokes Work Permits of Four Chinese Nationals At Bong Mines

Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, has revoked the work permits of four Chinese nationals after discovering them performing jobs reserved exclusively for Liberians.

The decision followed an unannounced inspection visit by the Minister and his senior team to Bangli Mining Company over the weekend, where he directly observed violations of the country's labor laws.

The visit also provided a platform for Liberian workers to voice long-standing concerns about poor labor conditions, lack of essential services, misuse of foreign labor, and alleged failures by the company to meet statutory obligations.

During the inspection tour, Minister Kruah found several Chinese employees engaged in unskilled manual labor--tasks that are legally restricted to Liberian workers. In response, he announced an immediate revocation of their work permits.

"Because of that, I'm going to revoke their work permits," he declared. "As soon as I get back, I will write you. These ones, you have to send them back. No more foreigners doing jobs that Liberians can do."

When company officials attempted to explain that the foreign workers were only "temporary," the Minister refused to accept the justification. "No, no, no. You are temporary? That does not mean you can do Liberian jobs. We are not negotiating that. Their work permits will be cancelled."

Even after the company defended one of the Chinese nationals as a "security staff" who assists because he "does not speak English," Kruah insisted that the violation stood. "I don't care what he does. I don't care if he has a work permit. The four of them will be cancelled.

Liberian employees at the mining site used the opportunity to present a number of grievances directly to the Minister. They described enduring unsafe conditions, including the absence of clean drinking water, inadequate protective gear, poor transportation, lack of medical care, and delays in receiving National Social Security & Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) cards despite monthly deductions.

They appealed for what they described as "swift intervention" from the government to ensure better treatment and compliance with Liberia's labor laws.

After listening to the workers' concerns, Minister Kruah issued several directives and assigned specific timelines for compliance. He instructed the company to install a reliable water system within two months, stressing that the workers must have access to clean water. The company attempted to argue that drilling for water required heavy machinery, but the Minister rejected the excuse, saying, "You don't need to buy the machine. Contractors have the machines, and they can come here. Ten days is enough to find the waterline."

He further ordered that all workers must have proper safety equipment--including boots, helmets, vests, and protective clothing--within two weeks. "Two weeks," he emphasized. "When we come back, everyone must be wearing proper safety equipment."

The Minister demanded that a functioning clinic and ambulance be made available within 30 days. "Can we have a clinic and ambulance in 30 days? You already have the facility. So do it," he instructed.

He also addressed concerns about social security cards. Workers had complained that they were being deducted monthly yet were still without their NASSCORP cards. Instructions were given for the company to fast-track the issuance, with Kruah stating, "You must ensure every worker gets a social security card. If someone gets injured, NASSCORP can help. You must facilitate it."

Speaking through an interpreter, Bangli Mining's manager, Lyu Wen Yeing, told the Minister that the company had already made "significant investments" and was committed to improving workers' welfare. "The questions you gave remind us it is for our own good. That is why we invest a lot of money in this country," he said. "We have enterprise culture training, we have a clinic, ambulance, and we provide water."

Minister Kruah, however, rejected any attempts to shift the narrative and demanded direct commitments with timelines. "You are not taking me off track. I want timelines. When is the clinic operational? When is the ambulance ready? When is the water system installed?"

The Minister also encouraged the company to consider long-term residential facilities for Liberian workers to reduce transportation challenges and improve productivity. He noted that the company's transportation arrangement for workers was "commendable," but stressed that it should not replace the need for better living and working conditions.

Minister Kruah left a clear warning that violations of Liberian labor laws--especially involving foreign workers performing jobs meant for Liberians--would not be tolerated. His directives and deadlines signal a renewed government effort to enforce labor standards and ensure that foreign investors comply fully with national laws.