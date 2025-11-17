Liberia: LDEA Deputy Director Honored As Liberia's 'Best Security Icon'

The Journalistic Bureau of Investigation (JBI) has recognized the unwavering dedication and exemplary service of Assistant Commissioner of Police Patrick B. Kormazu, Deputy Director General of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), awarding him the prestigious "Liberia's Best Integrity, Hard-working and Forceful Security Iconic Award."

The award ceremony took place over the weekend at Kormazu's office at the Kakata Police Station. The accolade highlights Kormazu's commitment to national security, humanitarian efforts, and integrity across his career in the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the LDEA. The JBI described him as "Liberia's audacious humanitarian, integrity, and dedicated security personality for the 2024/2025 period."

In the official citation, Kormazu was lauded for his significant impact on peacekeeping and security, both nationally and internationally. The JBI emphasized his social and humanitarian contributions, noting his efforts to promote safety, order, and well-being for Liberians and beyond.

Prince Mathias, President of the Journalistic Bureau of Investigation, revealed that the award followed a rigorous five-year vetting process, including a thorough review of Kormazu's professional records by a ten-member committee. Mathias said the recognition reflects careful scrutiny of Kormazu's consistent and forceful leadership throughout his tenure in law enforcement, from the Liberia National Police to his current role at LDEA.

"The award acknowledges Kormazu's role as one of Liberia's most reliable security figures, someone Liberia can proudly present to the world as a symbol of national safety," Mathias stated. He further expressed the media's and the public's confidence in Kormazu's continued service and leadership, promising sustained support for his efforts in safeguarding the nation.

In his acceptance remarks, Patrick Kormazu expressed deep gratitude to Almighty God, noting that "earthly honors resonate in the heavens." He described the award as a motivation to maintain his mission of serving humanity with integrity, professionalism, and compassion.

Kormazu also urged his colleagues in the security sector to serve diligently and passionately, even without direct supervision. He concluded with a heartfelt prayer for good health and strength to persist in his duties, reaffirming his commitment to the peace, security, and well-being of Liberia and its people.