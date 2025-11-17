Liberia: Pelham-Raad Earns Certificate in Governance, Leadership & Diplomacy From Peking University

Liberia's former Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Karishma Pelham-Raad, has added another major academic accomplishment to her portfolio after successfully completing a prestigious leadership and diplomacy program at Peking University in Beijing, China.

Hon. Pelham-Raad was awarded a Certificate in Governance, Leadership, and Diplomacy, marking the end of a rigorous month-long academic immersion at one of the world's most renowned and competitive institutions of higher learning.

The program brought together 51 scholars from 51 countries across four continents, creating an intensive global learning community centered on international governance, leadership transformation, and modern diplomacy.

Reflecting on the achievement, Pelham-Raad described the experience as one of the most transformative chapters of her professional journey.

"Today marks the completion of an extraordinary month of study at Peking University, alongside 51 brilliant scholars from 51 countries across four continents," she said. "It has been an honor to learn, exchange ideas, and build lasting global networks in one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions."

Receiving her Study Completion Certificate also came with another major honor: she was officially granted Peking University Alumni status, a recognition reserved for scholars who have demonstrated strong academic discipline and global leadership promise.

Pelham-Raad said the moment was one of deep personal satisfaction and renewed purpose.

"Receiving my Study Completion Certificate and being granted the prestigious Peking University Alumni status is a moment of deep pride and gratitude," she noted. "This journey has broadened my perspective, strengthened my professional growth, and reaffirmed my commitment to serving my country and the global community with excellence."

She emphasized that her month in Beijing not only expanded her understanding of governance and diplomacy but also allowed her to build friendships and collaborative networks that she believes will have a lasting global impact.

"I leave PKU inspired, empowered, and forever grateful for this transformative experience," she added. "Here's to new knowledge, new friendships, and a future shaped by global collaboration."

This latest achievement follows another milestone earlier this year. In July, Pelham-Raad successfully completed an Executive Education program at Harvard Business School, one of the world's most prestigious institutions of business and professional leadership training.

Now, with two major academic accomplishments from Harvard Business School and Peking University--both completed within the same year--Pelham-Raad continues to strengthen her standing as one of Liberia's most academically accomplished and globally engaged young diplomats.

Her training at Peking University was facilitated with support and collaboration from the Chinese Embassy in Liberia, further underscoring the deepening educational and diplomatic ties between Liberia and China.

As a former Assistant Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pelham-Raad is widely recognized for her contributions to multilateral diplomacy, international development cooperation, and global policy engagement. Her latest academic credential is expected to enhance her influence in governance and foreign affairs, especially as Liberia continues to expand its international partnerships.

The Peking University program, known for its rigor and selectivity, immerses participants in key areas such as strategic leadership, international negotiation, cross-cultural communication, policy analysis, and global governance frameworks. Scholars also engage directly with top academics, diplomats, and industry leaders shaping the future of global policy.

For Pelham-Raad, the experience represents both personal growth and a renewed commitment to contributing more effectively to national development and global collaboration.

With a strengthened global network and expanded expertise in governance and diplomacy, Hon. Pelham-Raad says she remains committed to bringing these insights back home to support Liberia's aspirations in international relations, public policy, and leadership reform.

Her academic trajectory, coupled with her growing engagement with global institutions, places her among a rising class of African leaders preparing to shape governance and diplomacy in the years ahead.