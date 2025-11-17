Liberia: 'Lack of Tvet Hinders Growth'

The Executive Director of the Burphy Cares Foundation, Richlue O. Burphy, is calling for greater prioritization of youth-focused programs and initiatives in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026 draft budget, which was recently submitted by President Joseph Boakai to the legislature for scrutiny.

The budget, a significant undertaking for the nation, clocks in at US$1.2 billion --the first of its kind in Liberia's history--and represents the government of President Boakai's financial blueprint for the year.

In a statement issued Thursday, November 13, 2025, Mr. Burphy highlighted the critical importance of investing in Liberia's youth, emphasizing their potential to drive economic growth and social development.

Burphy, who is also the Deputy Director General for Lotto Games at the Liberia National Lottery Authority (NLA), urged the lawmakers to carefully consider budgetary allocations to ensure they adequately address the needs and aspirations of young Liberians, especially through TVET.

Liberia has a very young population, but this demographic faces high youth unemployment and a significant skills gap, with most youth in vulnerable, informal jobs despite a growing need for skilled workers in sectors like agriculture and mining among others.

This is a problem exacerbated by a weak, underfunded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system lacking quality, relevance, and employer links, especially for those living in rural parts of Liberia.

In his statements, Burphy noted, "The youth are the backbone of our nation. So, investing in their education, health, skills development, and employment opportunities is not merely a social responsibility, but an economic imperative."

He explained that a vibrant and empowered youth population is crucial for a prosperous Liberia by supporting reforms to modernize TVET, improve infrastructure, train instructors, and align programs with market demands to boost youth employability and economic inclusion.

Burphy further expressed concern that in previous budget cycles, allocations to youth-centric programs had been insufficient, and specifically advocated for increased funding for vocational training, entrepreneurship initiatives, and access to quality education.

Burphy specifically called for increased funding in TVET programs and access to quality education in Grand Cape Mount, revealing that from a recent needs assessment done by his foundation, there is no TVET program in the entire county.

He at the same time attributed the lack of TVET to the high involvement of youth in drugs and other social vices on grounds that they are not busy and have nothing to do or venture into as a youth.

According to him, if the government can prioritize TVET in this budget, he believes that said TVET program will keep them busy and they will not have time to indulge in all those unwanted and unfavourable practices or hobbies.

He further called on members of the Cape Mount legislative caucus to join the debate to advocate for TVET programs in the county and Liberia at large in the interest of the country's youthful population.

Burphy also urged the Minister of State, Samuel A. Stevquoah and Foreign Minister Sarah Beyslowo Nyanti and those involve with the crafting of the Western Liberian Development Agenda (WLDA 2026 - 2028) to highly consider vocational and training programs for the young people of Cape Mount.

He also stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment that would allow young people to thrive, citing the need for adequate resources for sports facilities, cultural programs, and mentorship opportunities.

As a true and prominent son of Grand Cape Mount County, Burphy asserted, "We need to equip our youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in the global marketplace, as well as contribute to our nation's rebuilding process."

"But this requires a multi-pronged approach, including investment in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs, which are vital for fostering skilled labour and reducing youth unemployment," Burphy intoned.

He further emphasized the critical role of sports and recreation in fostering discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills among young people, urging for increased funding for the rehabilitation and maintenance of existing sports facilities and the construction of new ones across Liberia.

Burphy touched upon the potential of the NLA to contribute to youth development, underscoring the NLA's commitment to using lottery proceeds responsibly, noting that a portion of the revenue generated would be channeled towards youth-oriented programs and projects.

He, at the same time, highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in the allocation of these funds, maintaining, "We are dedicated to ensuring that a portion of the lottery revenue is effectively utilized to support initiatives that benefit young Liberians."

Meanwhile, the Fiscal Year 2026 draft budget, which is currently undergoing review by the legislature, provides a crucial opportunity to address the needs of Liberia's youth population across Liberia.

Burphy's call for prioritization reflects a growing consensus among stakeholders that investing in young people of Liberia is essential for building a more prosperous and sustainable future for Liberia."