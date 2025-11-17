Liberia: Camdl Participates in National Data Policy Consultation

Campaigners Against Misinformation and Disinformation in Liberia (CAMDL) has taken part in a two-day stakeholder consultation aimed at shaping Liberia's first National Data Policy, a critical step toward strengthening the country's digital governance and building a safer information ecosystem.

The consultation, held from November 13-14 at the Mamba Point Hotel in Monrovia, brought together government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and regional partners. CAMDL's Executive Director, Taweh Johnson, fully participated in the deliberations, offering insights on how proper data governance can help combat the rapidly growing threats of misinformation and disinformation.

The event forms part of a broader continental initiative to domesticate the African Union Data Policy Framework (AUDPF), which guides African nations in building robust systems for data protection, data sharing, cybersecurity, and digital rights.

Johnson stressed the need for Liberia's National Data Policy to embed integrity, transparency, and accountability across all sectors that handle data.

"Data integrity and protection must stand at the center of this policy," Johnson said.

"Manipulated or poorly governed data is one of the biggest drivers of misinformation and disinformation in Liberia. If we want a safer digital space, we must begin with stronger data governance."

According to Johnson, CAMDL's participation ensures that the new policy does not only reflect government priorities but also includes the perspectives of civil society, particularly groups working to protect the public against harmful information practices.

The consultation was organized by the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications in collaboration with the African Union Commission and GIZ. The Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) served as the lead facilitator, guiding stakeholders through discussions on data rights, access to information, data protection mechanisms, and alignment with regional and global standards.

CAMDL expressed gratitude for being included in the national process, noting that the policy--once finalized--will play a pivotal role in Liberia's digital transformation and socio-economic development.

"We are grateful for the invitation and committed to supporting Liberia's journey toward a responsible and inclusive digital future," Johnson added.

The outcomes of the consultation will feed into the drafting of Liberia's National Data Policy, expected to set the foundation for how data is collected, managed, protected, and used across the country in the coming years.