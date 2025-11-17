West Africa: Ecowas COJ Assures Senate of Partnership

The head of ECOWAS Court of Justice has assured the Liberian Senate, through Protemp Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of a cordial working relationship, in the area of the execution of Justice in the region.

Mr. Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Goncalves, President of the ECOWAS Court, gave the assurance when his delegation met with Protemp Karnga-Lawrence at her Capitol Building offices over the weekend.

According to the delegation, the Senate can help through its legislative influence - in making Liberia adhere to decisions and or judgements coming from the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

The delegation, however, praised Liberia for performing well in ratifying all of the protocols and or instruments from ECOWAS, compared to other countries in the region.

Protemp Karnga Lawrence thanked the team for the visit, acknowledging the pivotal role the ECOWAS Court continues to play in the region.

"We all need to depend on the ECOWAS Court - where we all can go to seek redress," Protemp Karnga Lawrence asserted, and

promised the delegation that the Senate will work using its oversight - with the judiciary committee to find a way forward on the execution of judgement by the Court.

Pro Tempore Karnga Lawrence, was joined by Senator Cllr. Augustine S. Chea, chair on the Senate Judiciary committee - Senator Joseph K. Jallah, Co-chair, Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, member; Senator J. Emmanuel Nuguay, member along with Senators Edwin M. Snowe Jr. and J. Alex Tyler, Special Representatives to ECOWAS and Senator Cyrus Tarnue kollie Momo - Chair on Security and intelligence.

The ECOWAS Community Court of justice is currently in Liberia - as part of a week-long outreach and legal clinic which started from the 10th of November and is expected to be concluded on the 16th, 2025.

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice (CCJ) is the judicial organ of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It was established to ensure the interpretation and application of ECOWAS law, promote justice, and help achieve the aims of regional integration among member states.

It was established under Article 15 of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty of 1993. However, its actual functioning began after the 1991 Protocol on the Community Court of Justice was adopted, laying out its structure, jurisdiction, and procedures.