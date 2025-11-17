Liberia: U.S.$300k Bridge Insight in Kpelekpalah

Citizens of Kpelekpalah and several surrounding communities are set to experience long-awaited relief after Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole announced a US$300K bridge construction initiative to end what residents describe as decades of isolation caused by the flooding of the Bie River.

Speaking over the weekend in Belequelleh Clan, during the presentation of over 100 bags of cements and steel rods to citizens of the he affected communities, Representative Cole said the project will be financed with support from personal partners and political allies who believe the rugged, waterlogged region deserves equal development attention. He said the bridge would directly connect Kpelekpalah and nearby towns to essential markets, schools, and health facilities.

Cole stated the intervention is necessary because citizens, as a lawmaker who represents the people of Bong District #3, have gathered that his people have endured unsafe crossings and long-term disconnection during the rainy season. He argued that no responsible lawmaker should allow such conditions to continue. "When it rains, they're deprived for months. They cannot access anything," he said. "People have even attempted to cross the flooded river and lost their lives. This is why we must step in."

He criticized what he described as attempts within the government to obstruct development initiatives led by lawmakers. According to him, some officials are "allocating to themselves authority that the law does not give," insisting that neither the Ministry of Public Works nor any other agency should block elected officials from undertaking community projects.

"We are all Liberians, and nobody will tell me not to develop my people," Cole said. "We are living within the confines of the law. And if anyone wants to fight me, I will take it back to them. We challenged lawlessness before, and we succeeded. The rule of law must be respected."

Also providing clarity on the matter of the controversial CMC bridge, Cole said the Public Works Minister has been invited to clarify the ministry's position on lawmakers' involvement in local development. He maintained that District #3 would not accept any form of bureaucratic delay that prevents communities from receiving the services they urgently need.

The lawmaker said preliminary work on the project would begin this week, with engineers expected to begin site assessment and land preparation. He added that once construction starts, the project will prioritize local labour and community participation to ensure accountability and shared ownership.

For residents, the announcement represents a moment of hope after years of struggle. Kpelekpalah Town Chief Momo Wolobah Nakpalah, receiving the materials on behalf of the citizens of the affected region said the community has long faced transportation difficulties due to the rising Bie River, which becomes impossible to cross during the peak rainy season. He explained that the river has been the sole route for transporting goods, seeking medical help, and moving to major towns.

Chief Nakpalah noted that since the establishment of their town, no representative had ever reached the community with a concrete plan for a bridge. "This is the first time a lawmaker has come here to tell us that a modern bridge will be built," he said. "We have suffered for too long, and our children have suffered. This is history for us."

He added that several residents have died while attempting to cross the river, and many farmers are forced to watch their produce spoil because they cannot reach markets on time. He described the bridge as a lifeline that will boost trade, improve schooling attendance, and reduce maternal health risks.

Additionally, Some Community members disclosed that they felt neglected for years and often abandoned when the river floods. Some expressed frustration that political leaders in the past "had money but never returned" to assist the area.

In contrast, residents said the new initiative has restored confidence that their district representative is prepared to address issues that earlier leaders ignored. Some pledged political support for Cole, saying he had demonstrated genuine concern by visiting remote areas many officials avoid.

Local leaders also stressed the importance of community cooperation, noting that maintaining the bridge once completed will require collective effort. "If you pour water for us, we will work," one elder said. "All we need is a chance."

Meanwhile, as the project prepares to break ground, citizens are calling on leaders in Bong County to join the push to improve rural infrastructure across Bong County. For many, the bridge is not just a structure--it is the start of reconnection, safety, and renewed dignity for an area long cut off by nature and neglect