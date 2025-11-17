Nigeria: Several Schoolgirls Kidnapped in Attack On School in Northeastern Nigeria

Abuja — An unknown number of girls were kidnapped by armed men who attacked a girls' school in northwestern Nigeria overnight. The gang members attacked the Maga Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School in the Danko/Wasagu district of Kebbi State in the early morning hours of November 17. After killing the school's deputy principal, Malam Hassan Yakubu Makuku, who had tried to protect the students, and injuring a security guard, the attackers kidnapped an unknown number of girls.

The attack occurred around 4:00 a.m., shortly before morning prayers. The kidnappers fled with the girls to the nearby Zamfara State. The area where the kidnapping took place is predominantly Muslim. The Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area (LGA) is part of the Emirate of Zuru (which includes the LGAs of Fakai, Sakaba, and Zuru).

In Kebbi State, there has been a history of kidnappings of students by gangs who raid educational institutions. On June 17, 2021, armed men abducted approximately 80 people, including staff and students of the Government College in Yauri. Some of the hostages were freed by the Nigerian army a few days after their abduction, while many others were reportedly released only after ransom was paid. The bandits then released 57 hostages after seven months. The last were released between April and May 2023, after spending over 707 days in captivity.