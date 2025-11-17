Ghana: NHIs Waives One-Month Waiting Period for New Members and Late Renewals

17 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a temporary waiver of the one-month waiting period for new NHIS members and those renewing their membership after more than three months of expiry.

The waiver is in effect throughout November and will run until 14 December 2025.

In a public notice issued in Accra, the NHIA said the initiative is part of activities marking NHIS Active Month, aimed at encouraging more people to stay active on the scheme and to make healthcare more accessible.

With the waiver in place, anyone who enrols for the first time or renews their expired membership during this period will receive immediate access to NHIS services without any delay.

Related Articles

The Authority urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity by visiting any NHIS district office, using the MyNHIS App, or dialling the short code *929# to renew their membership.

It urged members to activate the Auto-Renewal feature to avoid future interruptions.

NHIA called on especially those whose membership has been inactive for more than three months to renew as soon as possible so they can continue enjoying affordable, quality healthcare.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.