Ghana: NIA Investigates Extortion Allegations in Viral Tiktok Video

The National Identification Authority has responded to a viral TikTok video in which a man known as Sefwi Biggest Trapper accused some officers at the Bono Premium Centre of extorting money from him and other applicants.

In a public notice, the Authority expressed concern about the claims and condemned the individual's disruptive behaviour at the centre on 11 November 2025, which it indicated created risks for other applicants.

The Authority stressed that the Executive Secretary, Wisdom Kwaku Deku, and Management remain firmly against any form of extortion or misconduct by staff.

According to the Authority, several attempts have been made to reach the man and his companion, Appiah Comfort, to support ongoing inquiries, but all efforts have so far been unsuccessful. The matter has now been referred to the Internal CID for a full and independent investigation.

Management also introduced measures to strengthen security at all operational centres to protect both staff and applicants.

The Authority urged the individual to provide any evidence he claims to have to support the investigation. It assured the public that disciplinary and legal action will be taken against anyone found culpable when the investigation is completed.

The Authority reminded the public that fees at Premium Centres are different from those charged at District Offices. At Premium Centres, first time registration is GHS 310, personal information update is GHS 355, and replacement of a lost or damaged card is GHS 420.

The Authority encouraged applicants to be aware of the approved charges and report any attempt at extortion.