Ghana: Sam George Announces Free 12-Month Access to Gemini App for Ghanaian Students

17 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has announced a new programme that will allow Ghanaian students to use the Gemini App free of charge for 12 months.

The offer, which ends on December 9, 2025, also comes with 2TB of storage and free AI certification training.

According to the minister, the initiative is part of a broader effort to place modern digital tools in the hands of young Ghanaians and prepare them to become future leaders and problem-solvers.

He said the package will help students and their parents save money while giving learners access to advanced technology.

Mr. George expressed appreciation to Google for partnering with the Ministry, adding that the collaboration will continue to grow beyond the AI Research Lab and the One Million Coders Programme.

He encouraged students across the country to take advantage of the opportunity and urged the public to share the information widely so more people can benefit.

