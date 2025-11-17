Ghana: Gold Board Rejects Claims of Ghc3bn Loss

17 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has dismissed a media report claiming that it has recorded losses of more than GHC3 billion in its first year of operations.

In a statement issued on Monday, the statutory body described the publication by Asaase Radio as "entirely false" and "deliberately contrived" to undermine its achievements.

GoldBod said it has not made any losses since it was established.

Instead, it stated that it has been making significant surpluses and profits, contrary to what the publication suggested.

According to the statement, the Board's quarterly financial statements will soon be published on its official website, and these documents will confirm its positive financial performance.

GoldBod urged the public to ignore what it called a "misleading and unethical" report.

It called on Asaase Radio to retract the story and apologise to the public.

