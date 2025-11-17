Ghana: Madam Yang Yang Pushes Local Talent, Innovation in Industrial Sector

Madam Yang Yang, Executive Officer of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to driving Ghana's industrial growth through skills development, localisation, and strong community partnerships.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Madam Yang outlined how Zonda Tec Ghana has evolved into a major force in the country's heavy-duty automobile and equipment industry.

Under her leadership, the company she said has expanded its footprint across Ghana and the West African sub-region, supplying heavy-duty trucks, construction equipment, and comprehensive technical support services.

But beyond market expansion, Madam Yang stressed that Zonda Tec's mission is rooted in human development.

"Our greatest achievement is not measured in the number of trucks we sell, but in the number of Ghanaian youths we empower to build and maintain those trucks," she said.

Over the years, the company has invested heavily in training academies and technical programmes, creating opportunities for artisans, technicians, and engineers to gain industry-relevant skills.

Many of these trainees have secured employment in the competitive automobile and machinery sector, a development Madam Yang describes as central to true industrialization.

"A nation is built not by machines alone, but by the hands and minds that operate them. Ghana has the talent, our role is to help unlock it," she added.

Madam Yang attributes the company's steady growth to a blend of strategic leadership and an appreciation of Ghana's cultural and business environment.

This approach has strengthened Zonda Tec's partnerships with transport unions, construction firms, government institutions, and universities, ensuring sustainable operations across the country.

Looking ahead, she shared the company's long-term vision of a locally driven heavy-equipment ecosystem powered by Ghanaian expertise.

"We are here to build an ecosystem not just a business. When local expertise thrives, the entire economy moves forward," she said.

She also emphasised resilience as a core pillar of Zonda Tec's operations.

"The real test of leadership is not how you perform when the market is favourable, but how you stay committed when conditions are tough," she noted.

Zonda Tec Ghana plans to expand its assembly operations, establish advanced auto-mechanical training centres, and extend its services to new industrialising zones across the country.

As the conversation drew to a close, Madam Yang offered a reflection that captured her leadership philosophy and dedication to Ghana's development:

"We are guests in this beautiful country, but our hearts work as citizens. Ghana's progress is our progress."