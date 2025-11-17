Nigeria: Niwa Managing Director, Oyebamiji, Resigns to Pursue Gubernatorial Ambition in Osun

16 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has formally resigned his appointment to contest the Osun State governorship election scheduled for next year.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement issued by the AMBO (Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji) Media Office.

According to the statement, his resignation complies with Section 84 (12) of the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended), to enable him to participate in the Osun State governorship primary, scheduled for next month.

Oyebamiji expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of national service, noting that his time in government at that level enabled him to draw on a wealth of national-level experience as the chief executive of a critical agency like NIWA.

The statement quoted him as saying, "This is what I consider a rare opportunity that I will live to cherish forever. I equally thank my boss and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for recommending me to the President for the appointment in the first instance.

"As I prepare for another phase in my public service journey, I carry with me the exposure and experience garnered at the national level, which I believe will come in handy wherever I find myself in the future."

