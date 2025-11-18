Nigeria: Petroleum Ministry Moves to Fully Automate Official Activities

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has said that it has taken another major step in its digital transformation journey with the successful completion of a two-day presentation session on the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Project.

The session, it said, brought together members of the ECM Project Management Team (PMT) and selected consultants for an in-depth review and demonstration of proposed digital solutions designed to automate the ministry's document management and workflow processes.

This information was disclosed in a statement in Abuja released by the ministry's Head of Press & Public Relations, Chris Ugwuegbulam.

Declaring the event open, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Vitalis Obi, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to adopting technology-driven systems that promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency. He urged PMT members to evaluate the presentations objectively and ensure that the most suitable and functional solution is selected based on merit.

The Chairperson of the Project Management Team and Deputy Director (ICT), Sarah Agbaka, gave an overview of the project and outlined the evaluation process. She emphasised the need for practical, scalable, and user-friendly systems capable of integrating seamlessly with the Ministry's operations.

Over the two days, the statement said participating consultants showcased their ECM solutions through live demonstrations and interactive sessions. Evaluators from key departments assessed each platform's features, adaptability, and potential to enhance productivity across all units.

The engagement, it said, provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange among ICT experts, project managers, and departmental representatives, reinforcing the ministry's vision for a digital, paperless, and efficient work environment.