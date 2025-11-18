Nigeria: NNPC Launches Health Insurance for Filling Station Attendants Nationwide

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has launched a health insurance scheme for service attendants across its petrol stations nationwide.

The Attendants' Health Insurance Scheme (AHIS) which was launched by NNPC Retail, in partnership with NNPC Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), will onboard over 7,000 service attendants onto the NNPC HMO platform, a statement from the company said.

The national oil company stated that this marks a significant stride in guaranteeing access to quality healthcare services for the attendants.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative which was held at the NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, the Executive Director, Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba-Shettima Kukawa, described the scheme as a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to deliver quality service to its customers.

He said the company recognised that its station attendants serve as the primary touchpoints with customers, and that their welfare could directly impact on the quality of engagement and service delivery in a market where service excellence has become a key differentiator.

"We have developed a comprehensive package known as the 'Attendant Framework', which focuses on enhancing their overall welfare. As part of this initiative, we are pleased to announce the rollout of HMO coverage effective this month," he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Information Technology, Ademola Adebusuyi, stated that the company was in partnership with trusted healthcare providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive the best medical care and attention.

He explained that the scheme provides access to an extensive network of hospitals nationwide where attendants can receive quality healthcare services.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, a Customer Service Attendant at NNPC Retail Mega Station, Abuja, Dorcas Onyeche, commended the NNPC Retail management for prioritising attendants' welfare and wellbeing.