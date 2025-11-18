Nigeria: Kebbi Governor Visits Abducted Students' School, Assures Parents of Action

Kebbi State governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has visited the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko-Wasagu local government area of the State, where 25 girls were abducted by suspected bandits on Monday morning.

The governor had cut short an official engagement in Abuja to visit the school and interact with parents of the abducted students.

"We are in Maga to see things for ourselves following the unfortunate incident," Dr. Idris said in an interview with journalists. "We have interacted with the parents of the victims and have given them our word and confidence that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure their children are secured."

The governor assured the parents that the government would work with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted girls. "We will engage security agencies to ensure they do the needful in securing the students abducted by the bandits," he said.

Dr. Idris expressed sympathy with the parents and the entire people of Zuru Emirate, and met with stakeholders in the area to seek advice on preventing future occurrence. "We will do everything possible to bring our girls back home safely," he assured.

The governor's visit has brought hope to the parents and the community, who are anxiously awaiting the safe return of their daughters.