Nigeria: Our Economic Reforms Will Empower Nigerian Youths for Global Challenge - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that various reforms introduced by his administration, targeted at strengthening the economy and relevant institutions, will secure the future for Nigerian youths and empower them with skills that will make them globally competitive.

Tinubu spoke on Monday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

The president said youths remained central to the repositioning of the economy, and their ownership of key reforms will lead Nigeria into a great future.

Edward, as Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation, was in Abuja to brief Tinubu on the award ceremony, which would take place in Lagos.

Tinubu told Edward, "We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting the G-20. And the central issue is about our youth. We need to strengthen the economy for our youths.

"The reforms are about growth and prosperity for the nation. It takes into full consideration demography and skills development. We are emulating best practices in exploring opportunities in several areas of skills development.

"We have a special education loan fund now that ensures that no one is left behind. The fund ensures that students who gain admission to universities stay in school and receive support to complete their education. Our goal is to use education to drive down poverty."

The president stated that the reform spanned various sectors of the economy, with a larger vision of promoting harmony among all stakeholders and ensuring long-term synergy to meet targets.

Tinubu stated that the laying of fibre optics and other infrastructural projects will promote access and optimise the inclusion of young people in the country's development.

He added that the government was addressing the challenge of security and crime with notable results.

Tinubu thanked the humanitarian agencies for assisting in ameliorating the plight of victims of terrorism in some parts of the country.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated that the median age in Nigeria was 17 years and reforms had been deliberately structured to create more opportunities for participation, skill development, and growth.

The Duke of Edinburgh commended Tinubu on the economic reforms that had been receiving positive reviews across the globe.

Edward said the award ceremony will celebrate the talents and efforts of Nigerians in pursuing their passions, developing relevant skills, and contributing to the country's growth and development.

He revealed that 320 Nigerian youths will be recognised in the various events of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation, to be held in Lagos, with the partnership of Lagos State Government.

Edward commended Edun for consistently highlighting the role of youths in the ongoing reforms and his "brilliant contributions to the hosting of the event".

He said, "We have seen the guidance of the Minister of Finance, who has been a brilliant trustee and a champion of the young people."

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery; the Royal Highness's Private Secretary, Alex Potts; Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation, Martin Houghton-Brown; and International Trustee/Chair of the Africa Region, Mr Muhoho Kenyatta, accompanied the Duke to the meeting.

Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global framework for non-formal education, empowering young people to develop skills, resilience, and a spirit of service. It is delivered through schools, youth organisations, and community groups worldwide.