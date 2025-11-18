Nigeria: Govt Suspends NIHOTOUR Enforcement Activities Nationwide

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has placed an immediate suspension on all enforcement activities carried out by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) across the nation.

The SA Media and Publicity Officer of the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Nneka Anibeze, announced suspension Monday in a statement.

She said the decision was approved by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, following a comprehensive review of recent enforcement operations by NIHOTOUR and growing concerns expressed by stakeholders within the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The statement said the minister considered the suspension as a necessary move to restore order, protect the rights of operators, and ensure that regulatory activities were conducted within the limits of the law and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The ministry has taken note of widespread complaints regarding NIHOTOUR's recent compliance actions. We are committed to maintaining a stable, transparent, and business-friendly tourism environment.

"Until a full policy and operational review is completed, all NIHOTOUR enforcement activities are hereby suspended nationwide," Musawa stated.

According to the statement, the suspension included but not limited to: field inspections and compliance raids, demand notices, fines, and regulatory sanctions; licensing or registration enforcement and any activity by NIHOTOUR officials involving police or third-party security operatives.

The ministry emphasized that it remained the supervising authority over NIHOTOUR, as established by law and reinforced by the Institute's gazetted operational mandate.

The federal government assures stakeholders that every regulatory action going forward will be grounded in law, professionalism, and industry-wide consultation.

It added that a multi-stakeholder engagement will be convened to clarify grey areas in the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act and prevent future disruptions.