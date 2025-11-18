Liberia: Missing Newborn Found Safe 20 Hours After Disappearance From Grand Gedeh Hospital

Monrovia — The newborn who vanished from the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Grand Gedeh County early Sunday morning has been found alive and in good health, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

In a brief statement issued late Sunday, the Ministry announced that the baby had been located approximately 20 hours after his disappearance and has since been reunited with his mother.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that the missing male baby who disappeared earlier this morning has been found and is now in good health with the mother," the statement read.

The Ministry did not disclose where or how the infant was found and offered no additional details on the circumstances surrounding his recovery.

The six-day-old baby was reported missing around 2:00 a.m. on November 16, 2025, after an unidentified individual -- described as wearing a hijab -- allegedly entered the hospital's Infant Ward and removed the child. The Ministry quickly issued a public alert and turned the matter over to the Liberia National Police, which launched a joint investigation with health authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, hospital officials had confirmed the disappearance and described it as unprecedented. Administrator Thomas Q. Neewary said he was notified around 2:45 a.m. by the Children's Ward Director and immediately contacted the Liberia National Police.

Mr. Neewary called the ordeal "beyond imagination," noting that it was the first such incident recorded at the facility. He assured the public that the hospital is fully cooperating with investigators.

The child's mother, Tracy Nuah, recounted the traumatic moment she discovered her baby missing. Her newborn had been admitted to the Critical Pediatric Unit shortly after birth due to a health complication but had shown significant improvement by Friday.

Tracy said she continued checking on and breastfeeding her baby throughout the night. But when she returned to the ward around 3:00 a.m., her child was gone.

"I was shocked. I didn't see my baby among the other infants. I didn't know what to do," she said.

The incident sparked fear and outrage among residents of Zwedru, who demanded a transparent investigation and improved security at the hospital.

In its initial appeal, the Ministry of Health urged the public to report any suspicious movement or individuals seen carrying a newborn under unusual circumstances. Emergency hotlines were activated through the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Health, and the Grand Gedeh County Health Team.

Following the baby's safe recovery, the Ministry expressed gratitude to everyone who helped.

"The Minister of Health extends her deepest gratitude for the level of support from the Liberia National Police, citizens, and residents for joining forces," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police say the investigation remains active as authorities seek to determine how the baby was taken and who is responsible.