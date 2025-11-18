Nigeria: Boko Haram War - Zulum Asks Air Chief to Coordinate Major Operations in Lake Chad

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has called for a coordinated military offensive involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the Lake Chad region.

Governor Zulum made the call on Monday when he received the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, in Maiduguri.

He identified the islands, known as the Tumbus, as a critical safe haven for Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, stressing that a comprehensive operation there is essential for lasting security.

"I want to bring to your kind notice that a thorough military operation, that involves the Naval, Air Force and Army, purposely intended to rid off the Tumbus have never been conducted," he said.

"If we want to bring down insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, we must address the challenges we are facing in Lake Chad. The area has provided a safe haven for the terrorists, this is our major problem now."

The governor also highlighted other insurgent enclaves, noting, "We still have two enclaves, the Sambisa Games Reserve as well as the Mandara hills. We need a coordinated operation with a view to addressing this menace in these areas".

He also called for the deployment of more technology, specifically requesting that the Nigerian Air Force "deploy more Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) into the theater," noting that technology is the solution to the conflict.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the military and appealed for additional funding to equip the armed forces with modern hardware to effectively prosecute the counter-insurgency operations.

Earlier, the Chief of the Air Staff, appreciated the forward-looking leadership of the governor especially in initiating community-based reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at restoring livelihoods and essential services in affected areas.

"The "Borno Model" of community engagement and reconciliation, which has prioritised healing, reintegration, and local ownership, exemplifies how non-kinetic strategies can complement military efforts to achieve sustainable results. Your approach has not only earned respect across the North-East but has also become a model for others to follow," Aneke said.

"I also wish to acknowledge Your Excellency's personal interventions that have directly improved the security posture of the Nigerian Air Force in Maiduguri -- from decisive land allocations that mitigated potential vulnerabilities to the steady logistical support the State Government has provided to our operations.

"Since assuming my duties, I have directed an increased focus on operational readiness, integration with ground forces, and the intelligent application of airpower to support stabilisation efforts across the North-East."