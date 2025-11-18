Ghana: Mahama Swears in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie As New Chief Justice

The President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has sworn in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's new Chief Justice.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted under Article 144 of the Constitution of Ghana on November 7, 2025, at the Jubilee House.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie succeeds former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, who was relieved of her duties by President Mahama before the latest appointment.

The new Chief Justice read three oaths -- the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy -- before formally assuming office.

In his address, President John Dramani Mahama indicated that the appointment of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie marks a significant moment in Ghana's democratic journey.

He explained that the office of Chief Justice is one of the most important positions under the Constitution, noting that the new head of the judiciary will serve as both a symbol and protector of justice for all citizens.

He stressed that an independent judiciary is essential to Ghana's democracy and pledged his full commitment to safeguarding its autonomy.

He urged the new Chief Justice to uphold the highest standards of integrity, strengthen disciplinary mechanisms, modernise court processes and ensure that justice remains accessible, timely and fair.

The President encouraged collaboration with the Judicial Council, the Bar and other stakeholders to reduce delays, improve the use of technology in courts and protect the rights of vulnerable groups.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the President, the Council of State, his mentors and his family.

He promised to uphold the Constitution, protect the independence of judges and promote reforms that will make the justice system more efficient and trustworthy.

He called for accountability within the judiciary and pledged to support improvements in legal education, training and court infrastructure.

He said the judiciary must be fair, independent and accessible to all citizens, adding that justice should not intimidate the public but must be easy to understand and approach.

He promised to discharge his duties with integrity and humility and urged Ghanaians to support efforts to strengthen the justice system.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie takes office after serving in an acting capacity for seven months.

By: Jacob Aggrey