South Africa Prepares for G20 Handover to United States Amid Attendance Uncertainties

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, says South Africa is prepared for a ceremonial handover of the Group of 20 (G20) Presidency to the United States, although the process may need adjustments due to that country's absence.

This announcement follows USA President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that no government representatives from the United States would attend the summit.

The focus is now on setting the tone for the upcoming G20 Johannesburg Leaders' Declaration, which will revolve around the theme of "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability".

"We are ready to hand over to the US, but... the handover is really ceremonial. If they don't come, we will just issue the declaration, and the US will decide how they want to continue in the next year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is important that a declaration must be adopted by the countries that are present, because the institution cannot be bogged down by someone absent... If I am absent and the institution cannot function, it means for the next G20, someone [else] will have a reason not to go to the US and cite whatever [reason]," Lamola said on Monday.

Lamola was speaking at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, where he was briefing the media on South Africa's state of readiness to host the historic G20 Leaders' Summit.

Thousands of international delegates, media representatives, and visitors are expected to gather at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg for the two-day summit scheduled to take place from 22 - 23 November 2025.

Preparations for the summit are on track, with numerous Heads of State and Government from G20 member countries and invited guest countries confirmed for participation.

In total, 42 countries are confirmed for participation at various levels.

This includes 20 member States of the G20, excluding the United States; 16 guest countries and six countries representing Regional Economic Communities in Africa, the Caribbean and East Asia.

According to Lamola, four countries - Russia, Mexico, Argentina and China - will instead be represented by Ministers or Deputies.

"We don't see this as a snub or undermining of Africa... In all multilateral platform events, it does happen for whatever reasons that Heads of State are not able to attend, and they will delegate."

The Minister insisted that the summit must proceed, nonetheless.

Preparations for the G20 Social Summit, set to begin on Tuesday, 18 November, are progressing smoothly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event will take place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, with an expected attendance of 5 000 people.

Out of this total, 4 050 participants will represent civil society and various engagement groups.

Lamola expressed gratitude to the residents of Johannesburg and Gauteng for their patience amid the disruptions they have experienced.

He acknowledged the ongoing efforts to minimise these disruptions, particularly concerning the roads near the venues and relevant ports of entry.

"We have seen how hosting a major event of this magnitude can be a catalyst for higher levels of service delivery, and we look forward to sustaining and expanding the improvements we have seen.

"I've heard of the criticism that some of the service delivery initiatives will be discontinued after the G20. I say look at electricity (sic). We were told before the last elections that the sustained period without load shedding before the... elections was because of elections. Today, we are a year and some few months after elections and without load shedding. I believe the G20 has served as a catalyst to turn the corner on service delivery in the City of Johannesburg and across the country."