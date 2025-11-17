Africa: 'This Is South Africa At Work' - Minister Ntshavheni On G20 Social Summit

The global gaze will begin to turn towards Gauteng this week, as it hosts the people-centred G20 Social Summit on Tuesday.

The summit - a platform for stakeholders from every part of society - will be held at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, from Tuesday, 18 November -Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Following a walkabout at the venue on Sunday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said preparations have progressed well.

"We are ready. Technically, we are impressed with the progress that's been made. It's all systems go.

"The partnerships that we have with the private sector and civil society...we are very happy. The delegates from provinces that are coming down from your Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal...they have started to move and come.

"It's all systems go. South Africa: Si ready, re ready, ro luga [we are fine in Tshivhenda]," Ntshavheni said.

She added that it is a "all hands-on deck" approach for government.

"It's a whole of government approach but also civil society. We are very proud, and we are looking forward to the 5000 delegates that will congregate here including those coming from individual activism and the ones representing structures from our provinces, our districts and our local municipalities.

"This is South Africa at work," said the Minister while also emphasising the importance of the Summit as a platform for the people to have their say.

"You've got leaders of the most influential countries...those who run the economies of the world congregating and it's important that civil society movements and social partners come in and say what is their voice; what is their view.

"[That is] because it's not only governments that decide the future; it is ordinary citizens that must contribute to what decision makers do. Everybody will be contributing to shaping the future of the world for the sake of our children," Ntshavheni said.

Your Summit

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) emphasised that the summit is "not just a summit for world leaders - it's YOUR summit".

"The G20 Social Summit ensures that before global leaders meet, they hear directly from people like you: South Africans from all walks of life and from communities in our country, whose voices matter in shaping policies on jobs, food security, energy, equality, and sustainable development," the department said.

Participants in the multi-stakeholder platform will be drawn from all the corners of society, including:

· The 14 Official G20 Engagement Groups: Business (B20), Labour (L20), Youth (Y20), Women (W20), Civil Society (C20), Think Tanks (T20), Urban (U20), Parliament (P20), Science (S20) and more

· Informal Interest Groups: Values20, interfaith initiatives

· Civil society organisations from grassroots to international

· Community organisers, informal traders, students, activists

· Provincial consultations and thematic roundtables for transparent, accessible participation

"The G20 Social Summit acts as a bridge between high-level decision-makers and grassroots movements. It ensures that policies reflect realities on the ground and that marginalized communities are represented in discussions of international importance.

"This Summit strengthens democracy by enabling marginalised and vulnerable groups to have their voices heard at a global decision-making level. It integrates social priorities - like digital inclusion, climate justice, food security, and sustainable finance - into economic frameworks," the department explained.

Some of the key themes and priorities which will be explored during the summit include:

· Fighting Hunger and Poverty - Ensuring food security for all

· Climate Action and Justice - Protecting our environment for future generations

· Equality and Inclusion - Breaking barriers across gender, race, region, and class

· Job Creation and Skills Development - Economic empowerment for youth and communities

· Digital Inclusion - Bridging the digital divide

· Sustainable Finance - Fair economic systems that work for everyone

These priorities are in line with South Africa's G20 Presidency theme: Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

"South Africa's historic G20 Presidency elevates African perspectives and priorities on the global stage. By hosting this summit, we position ourselves and our continent as key players in shaping international policies on social justice, sustainable development, and economic equality.

"Our presidency is rooted in Ubuntu - I am, because we are. The summit brings compassion, dignity, and shared humanity into global governance, recognising that global challenges require collective action rooted in empathy and solidarity," said the department.