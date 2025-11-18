South Africa's G20 Presidency Drives Inclusion, Equity and Sustainability

South Africa's G20 Presidency has not only elevated African voices, but galvanised global momentum toward a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future.

This is according to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who updated the media on Monday, on South Africa's preparations ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, set to take place in Johannesburg, this weekend.

"We are not just participants in global affairs. We are determined to shape them. Our Presidency builds for the future; it does not preserve the ways of the past," Lamola said.

Speaking from the NASREC precinct's historic National Arts and Sports Recreation Events Centre, Lamola situated the briefing within the broader context of South Africa's democratic journey, describing the venue as "a living testament to South Africa's journey of transformation and resilience."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He emphasised NASREC's symbolic role as a bridge during the apartheid era and its continued relevance today.

"This facility remains a symbol of our commitment to bridge the spatial and economic divides of our past," Lamola said, reflecting on its proximity to historic landmarks such as the Apartheid Museum, Vilakazi Street, and Soccer City.

Historic Moment for Africa and the Global South

Lamola described South Africa's G20 Presidency - the first ever on African soil - as a decisive moment for the continent and the broader Global South.

"Our Presidency is a call to action as the last nation of the Global South to hold the Presidency in this cycle. A call to bridge the developmental divide between the Global North and the Global South, to champion equity, sustainability, and shared prosperity," he said.

According to the Minister, 130 of the 133 official G20 meetings have already taken place, with the Sherpa Meeting, Social Summit, and Leaders' Summit poised to conclude what he called a "transformative journey" for South Africa and its partners.

Drawing from African values, he said Ubuntu reminds us that "I am because we are" - a timeless truth that resonates with the global commitment to Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Minister painted a picture of a country reclaiming stability.

"The winds of change are no longer on the horizon, they are here," he declared.

He highlighted stabilisation in energy and logistics as key milestones, crediting the leadership of the Ministry of Electricity, Eskom's board, and its CEO for bringing load shedding to an end.

"Together, they have steered the nation, into a new era of energy security. This progress is not isolated; it is part of a broader wave of reform driven by Operation Vulindlela, which continues to unlock South Africa's economic potential, one sector at a time."

Noting Operation Vulindlela's role in structural reforms, Lamola pointed to declining unemployment, South Africa's removal from the Financial Action Task Force [FATF] grey list, and S&P Global Ratings' November 14 upgrade of the sovereign credit rating.

He described the upgrade as a major signal of renewed confidence, stating it lowers borrowing costs, broadens the investor base, and signals renewed confidence in the country's reform trajectory.

G20 priorities and global leadership

Lamola outlined four key priorities that have anchored South Africa's Presidency:

· Strengthening disaster resilience

· Ensuring debt sustainability

· Mobilising finance for a just energy transition

· Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth

The Presidency also established task forces on inclusive growth, food security, and artificial intelligence (AI).

South Africa has been instrumental in coordinating the G20@20 review, synthesising global perspectives into a high-level report to be presented at the Summit.

Following the African Union's (AU) inclusion in the G20 in 2023, Lamola said South Africa worked hand-in-hand with the AU to ensure Africa's development priorities are firmly embedded in global economic governance.

He cautioned that Africa is still recovering from a world order "that prized division over unity, inequality over haircuts and plunder over preservation."

The key achievements highlighted include:

· A highly successful G20 High-Level Dialogue in Addis Ababa on debt sustainability and capital costs.

· Establishment of the Africa Expert Panel chaired by Trevor Manuel, which recently submitted its report to President Ramaphosa.

· A renewed and broadened Compact with Africa aligned with Agenda 2063.

· Outreach meetings on food security in Cairo and industrialisation in Abuja.

· South Africa has also pushed forcefully for reform of the international financial architecture to better serve developing economies.

Legacy

Lamola announced several legacy initiatives arising from the Presidency, including the AI Initiative for Africa, the Technology Policy Assistance Facility, the G20 Clean Cooking Legacy Programme, the Africa Energy Efficiency Facility, the High-Level Principles to combat Illicit Financial Flows, the Ubuntu Approaches on Food Security and Food Price Volatility and a G20 Africa Cooperation Agenda on Trade and Investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also underscored the launch of the Report of the G20 Extraordinary Committee on Global Inequality, recommending the creation of a permanent international inequality panel modelled on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

A rising nation

Despite persistent challenges including crime, corruption and unemployment, Lamola said South Africans have shown resilience.

"We have proven that we are a resilient nation. As we stand at the final stages of our historic G20 Presidency, the first ever on African soil, we do so with pride and purpose," the Minister said.

He also took a moment to celebrate the country's sporting achievements from the Springboks to Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualification as further signs of national momentum.

"The list of positives is endless, the sky is the limit," he said.

As the G20 Leaders' Summit begins, South Africa stands poised not just as host but as a global convener of solidarity, reform, and shared prosperity.

The Summit will take place from 22-23 November 2025.