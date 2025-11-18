South Africa: New G20 Report On Sustainable Industrial Policy Launch

17 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi will on Thursday preside over the launch of a new high-level G20 Report titled: G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy.

The event, to be held at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) headquarters in Pretoria, will be co-hosted by the dtic, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ).

The launch comes on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which is a culmination of South Africa's G20 Presidency.

Acknowledging that the world is grappling with overlapping crises, from climate change and economic underdevelopment to inequality, poverty, and geopolitical instability, the report outlines a framework for aligning green industrial strategies with climate, development and equity goals.

It highlights the role the G20 can play in advancing a just and globally inclusive approach to green industrial policy.

The event will provide a platform for policymakers, experts, and civil society to engage with the report's recommendations and shape South Africa's G20 leadership on this critical agenda.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.